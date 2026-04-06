Lorna Luxe Reveals New £2 Million Rental Home with Touching Link to Late Husband

Influencer Lorna Luxe shares her new rental home and its connection to her late husband, reflecting on her life and unexpected moves. The new home provides a sense of peace while work is being completed at her original home.

Influencer Lorna Luxe , 43, has shared glimpses of her new £2 million rental home with her 1.8 million followers, following an unexpected move from her previous residence. The circumstances surrounding her departure from the last place she was living have added to the emotional weight of her transition. This new property holds a special connection to her late husband, John , 64, making the move both a fresh start and a poignant reminder of their shared life.

The influencer revealed the new home is designed by BPN Architects, the same firm behind the couple's Ghost House, a previous residence that was unfortunately impacted by flooding. Lorna has been documenting the move on her social media, showcasing the modern kitchen, glass hallways, and the overall minimalist design that she believes John would have adored. The property is designed to appear 'invisible' and features a unique layout of seven individual pods connected by glazed corridors. This design echoes the architectural style of Ghost House, which was a remarkable structure of exposed concrete. \Before the move to this rental, the couple had been living in another rental, but Lorna was forced to leave unexpectedly. She has shared details of the challenges she's faced, including storing her belongings and adapting to the new space with her companion, 'Kev Bear'. Reflecting on her situation, Lorna expressed a sense of pride in her ability to navigate these difficulties, believing John would be proud of her resilience. The new home feels like a temporary sanctuary while repairs are completed on Ghost House, the home they purchased in 2023. John and Lorna were very excited to start the redesigning of the bathrooms. But sadly, John passed away due to stage four adrenal cancer. The home won't be ready until August. She has also mentioned a list of rules John gave her. The rules included not wearing her engagement ring for safekeeping.\Lorna and John's story is one of love, partnership, and shared dreams. They met when Lorna was a flight attendant, and John later left his banking career to support her entrepreneurial endeavors, even incurring debt to help her build her brand. This unwavering belief in her success, their love for each other, and the creation of beautiful homes together formed the foundation of their life. In her first interview since his passing, Lorna reflected on their wonderful life and their decision not to have children. She explained that they had tried for children earlier in their marriage, but ultimately decided to focus on their careers. This openness in sharing her experiences has resonated with her followers, who have been accompanying her on this journey of grief, adaptation, and finding solace in a new home that still echoes the essence of her life with John





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