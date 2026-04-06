Lorna Luxe Reveals New £2 Million Rental Home with Touching Link to Late Husband

Influencer Lorna Luxe shares details of her new rental home, designed by the same architects as her previous home, with a special connection to her late husband John.

Lorna Luxe , the influencer, has offered her 1.8 million followers a sneak peek into her new £2 million rental home . This follows her unexpected departure from her previous residence. The circumstances surrounding her recent moves are quite eventful, including a flood at the couple's Ghost House , a property they acquired in 2023. This unfortunate event delayed their plans for redesigning the bathrooms and other areas of the residence.

John, her late husband, had passed away in February, battling stage four adrenal cancer. \Before the incident at Ghost House, Lorna and John had been living in a rental for a year. However, she was compelled to leave it unexpectedly. Unable to return to Ghost House, which is undergoing renovations expected to last until August, Lorna has opted for a new £2 million rental home. The new property, situated close to their former residence, features a stunning kitchen and glass hallways offering scenic views. The design team behind Ghost House also designed the new property. Lorna mentioned that John would have appreciated the minimalist design. The home, designed to appear invisible, is a single-story structure composed of seven individual pods connected by glazed corridors. \Lorna has shared details of her life with John, including his guidance on safety. The design of the new home provides a comforting continuity. John left Lorna with a list of rules to ensure her safety, including not wearing her engagement ring. The couple met when Lorna was a flight attendant, and John later left his banking career to build a brand with her. Despite initial financial struggles, he had unwavering faith in her success. Lorna has also spoken of the possibility of having children after John’s death. Lorna reflected on her life with John, recalling their shared luxurious experiences, in the first interview since his passing. She also shared their early efforts to have children, which were unsuccessful leading her to focus on her career. The new home offers a blend of solace and continuity for Lorna. She has shared images of the house, which has been designed by the same architects who designed Ghost House





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