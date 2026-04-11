Lorna Luxe Shares Hair Update and Finds Happiness in New Home After Facing Challenges

Lorna Luxe, influencer, celebrates improved hair density due to androgenetic alopecia treatments, also finding solace in a new home after her husband's death and a previous house flooding.

Influencer Lorna Luxe has shared an update on her hair, revealing improvements in root density after battling androgenetic alopecia . In a recent visit to her salon, the 43-year-old posted a video expressing her satisfaction with the progress. She attributed the positive changes to consistent efforts, including taking supplements and using a hydrating hair mask from her own minimalist brand, 98 Beauty.

She emphasized the importance of addressing her hair concerns, which began in her 20s, and highlighted the ongoing journey of managing androgenetic alopecia, emphasizing the impact of various factors and the importance of hydration.\Lorna, who has been open about her hair struggles, shared her experiences in overcoming the condition. In an interview with HELLO! last year, she discussed her past neglect of her hair, treating it as an afterthought due to the embarrassment caused by the gradual thinning associated with androgenetic alopecia. She revealed that lockdown provided the opportunity to address the problem, leading her to consult a trichologist, marking the beginning of her dedicated hair care journey. She now embraces a proactive approach, including regular use of her Hydra Bond Hydrating Masque and supplements to keep her hair feeling robust and strong. Lorna also shared her happiness in her new home, designed by the same architects as her previous residence, and the positive impact the new environment is having on her well-being, especially following the unexpected move.\The news also touches upon a significant life change for Lorna, as she has recently moved into a new rental home after the flooding of her previous property, the Ghost House, where she lived with her late husband, John. The couple purchased the house in 2023, and John sadly passed away before they could return to the property. Lorna expressed her happiness with the new minimalist home, designed by the same architects as her previous residence, and shared that John would have loved the new house. The move comes after a stressful period for Lorna, as she navigates through the loss of her husband and the challenges of adapting to a new living situation. Lorna's new home provides a positive change, she has mentioned that she is much happier living in this new home. John and Lorna were planning to redesign the 'his and hers' bathrooms in their home. John was battling stage four adrenal cancer for several years, but died in February in Lorna's arms





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lorna Luxe Androgenetic Alopecia Hair Loss New Home Celebrity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Should You Wash Your Hair In The Morning Or At Night?We're afraid to report that there isn't one size-fits-all answer; after speaking to a plethora of experts, it seems it actually depends on what hair type you have.

Read more »

Christina Aguilera Sparks Debate Over Wig in Nexxus Hair Care CommercialSinger Christina Aguilera is facing scrutiny after appearing in a Nexxus hair care commercial where she seems to be wearing a wig. The ad has triggered debate, with some fans questioning the authenticity, while others defend the use of hairpieces in advertising. Aguilera has also discussed her use of the brand's products, and hinted at new music projects.

Read more »

Scalp care: Best scalp treatments and products for healthy hairOur scalps are effected by products and pollution. We've selected the most effective products to soothe and revive stressed scalps.

Read more »

Christina Aguilera Faces Backlash Over Wig in Hair Care CommercialSinger Christina Aguilera is promoting Nexxus hair care products but has been accused of wearing a wig in the commercial. Fans have reacted on social media. Aguilera also hints at new music.

Read more »

Ryan Libbey calls for end to stigma as men 'struggle in silence' with hair lossEXCLUSIVE: The former Made in Chelsea star has opened up about his decision to get a hair transplant

Read more »

RoseSkinCo Lumi 2: Revolutionizing At-Home Hair Removal with Comfort and SpeedDiscover the RoseSkinCo Lumi 2, an innovative IPL hair removal device that offers a fast, comfortable, and effective solution for achieving smooth skin. Featuring advanced SkinSense and CoolComfort Touch technologies, the Lumi 2 delivers pain-free treatments with visible results in weeks. Enjoy customizable settings and faster flash rates for efficient and convenient at-home hair removal.

Read more »