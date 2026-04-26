Lorna Luxe Shares Heartfelt Update on Life After Husband's Death: 'I Had to Learn How to Pay Bills'

Influencer Lorna Luxe opens up about the challenges of adjusting to life as a widow, including learning practical skills and coping with loneliness, following the tragic death of her husband, John, from adrenal cancer. She shares details about her new home and the lasting impact of her husband's love and support.

Influencer Lorna Luxe is navigating a new chapter in her life following the heartbreaking loss of her husband, John , to stage four adrenal cancer in February.

The 43-year-old has openly shared her experiences adjusting to life as a widow, detailing the practical and emotional challenges she’s faced in the two years since his passing. Recently relocating to a stunning new rental home, Lorna has been documenting her journey for her 1.8 million Instagram followers, offering a candid look at the realities of rebuilding a life after profound loss.

She previously resided with John in their renowned £2.5 million ‘Ghost House,’ but were forced to leave after a devastating flood last year. Lorna’s recent Instagram post revealed the extent of the adjustments she’s had to make. She spoke poignantly about having to learn essential life skills that John had previously managed, stating she’s had to ‘learn how to pay bills’ and even ‘teach herself to cook’ after years of relying on his care.

Beyond the practicalities, Lorna expressed a deep sense of loneliness, particularly missing the simple companionship she shared with John, such as his presence while she applied makeup. A touch of humor was interspersed with the vulnerability, as she jokingly lamented the cost of a window cleaner for her new home, which boasts expansive glass walls.

However, this lighthearted moment quickly gave way to a raw admission: ‘I wish John was here to negotiate a good price, actually I wish he was here full stop. ’ The new rental, valued at £2 million, is conveniently located near their previous residence and shares a design connection to the Ghost House, having been created by the same architects, BPN Architects.

Lorna expressed confidence that John would be proud of her resilience in securing the property, describing it as a ‘nightmare’ but ultimately a positive step forward for her and her dog, Kev Bear. She described moving in with minimal possessions – ‘a suitcase of clothes, a corkscrew and a kettle’ – highlighting the suddenness of the relocation and the stress it caused.

The Ghost House, a striking 5,000 sq ft concrete structure, was a symbol of their life together, featuring a luxurious main bedroom suite, a private cinema, and a unique design intended to make it appear ‘invisible. ’ Lorna’s new home echoes this aesthetic, consisting of seven interconnected pods arranged across the landscape.

She also revealed a poignant detail about John’s concern for her safety after his diagnosis, sharing that he left her a list of instructions, including a request that she not wear her 15ct engagement ring to avoid attracting unwanted attention. The ring is now safely stored away. Their relationship began when Lorna was a flight attendant for Virgin Atlantic, and John, a former banker, wholeheartedly supported her ambition, even incurring significant debt to help build her brand.

He believed in her success implicitly. Lorna has also hinted at considering starting a family following John’s death, demonstrating her continued desire to embrace life and explore new possibilities despite her grief. Her openness about her experiences is resonating with her followers, offering a relatable and honest portrayal of navigating loss and finding strength in the face of adversity





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Lorna Luxe John Widowhood Grief Loss Cancer Instagram New Home Ghost House Influencer Adrenal Cancer

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