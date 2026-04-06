Lorna Luxe Shares New £2M Rental Home After Unexpected Move: A Tribute to Her Late Husband

Influencer Lorna Luxe gives her followers a tour of her new £2 million rental home, reflecting on the unexpected move and the memories of her late husband, John.

Lorna Luxe , the popular influencer, has shared a peek into her new £2 million rental home , following an unexpected move from her previous residence. This marks another chapter in her life after the tragic loss of her husband, John . The couple, known for their lavish lifestyle, had resided in the renowned £2.5 million Ghost House , which they purchased in 2023. However, a flood necessitated their departure last year, and the property is undergoing renovations, expected to be completed by August.

The recent move presented some unexpected challenges for Lorna and her companion, Kev Bear. Yet, she reflects on John's memory, feeling proud to have secured a new home. The new rental, located nearby their previous residence, is a testament to Lorna's resilience and her ability to navigate life's unexpected turns with grace and determination.\Lorna has been taking her 1.8 million followers on a virtual tour of her stunning new home, showcasing its impressive features, including a remarkable kitchen and glass hallways that offer breathtaking views. The property, designed by the same architects behind their Warwickshire mansion and Ghost House, mirrors the minimalist aesthetic that John, a retired banker who battled stage four adrenal cancer, would have appreciated. The house is designed to appear 'invisible,' with a unique layout comprising seven individual pods connected by glazed corridors. This design reflects the couple's shared appreciation for aesthetics and innovation. Lorna, in her characteristic style, reflects on the challenges of the move, which included moving in with minimal belongings due to the unexpected nature of the move. She finds solace in knowing John would be proud of her resourcefulness in securing a new and even better temporary home.\Beyond the architectural details, the new rental also serves as a poignant reminder of her love for John and their shared experiences. A touching detail is the design of the new home, which shares a similar aesthetic to Ghost House, the home they purchased but could not enjoy together to its fullest. Lorna also shared some of John's rules, which included keeping her engagement ring safe. Their journey began when they met during her time as a flight attendant. John, later in life, gave up his banking career to support her brand, showcasing the depth of their bond. Lorna has also spoken of considering having children following John's passing, reflecting on their initial attempts to start a family earlier in their marriage. The new rental offers her a temporary place to recover and reflect, and continues to be an integral part of her story as she continues to share her life, and the memories of her husband, with her followers





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