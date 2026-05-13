Lorna Simpson: Third Person Exhibition Emphasizes Archival Imagery's Timeliness and the Power of Contemplation

The exhibition, Lorna Simpson: Third Person, held at the Punta della Dogana in Venice, Italy, features the works of contemporary artist Lorna Simpson, renowned for her exploration of identity, power, and representation in her art. Through a tantalizing combination of archival imagery, diverse materials, and unforgettable installations, Simpson seems to be making a powerful call to action regarding the recent political climate. Although the imagery used may seem vintage, its relevance to today s happenings cannot be ignored. The exhibition makes us consider the politics behind these artworks, as they delve into themes such as the origins of the United States, cultural shifts over the past 200 years, and the unresolved issues of racism and slavery that continue to challenge society. Simultaneously, the show also offers pockets of hope, reminding us of the spirit in which we can move forward, united with introspection and contemplation.

While the imagery at the centre of these works is archival, their resonance with today s political climate is all too pertinent. My work is my work and all those things are in the work, says Simpson when I ask if she and Lavigne chose to include such pieces for this reason.

With regard to American politics, it s the origins of how the United States was formed, and an undercurrent of the past 200 years which, in terms of culture, is a really short period of time. My parents grew up under Jim Crow, my grandmother also. Her father, their parents, were slaves.

These things come up and now it has gotten to an intensity and destructiveness that has left me lost for words but they haven t ever really quite gone away or been fully resolved. What Simpson s work does then is provide a catalyst for contemplation about such topics, and many more, through combinations of images and combinations of materials that surprise and challenge.

And the show boasts moments of hope too in a room full of monumental paintings of Black women, rendered in cosmic combinations of deep blues and blacks and irridescent greys, and dotted with gold; in a central space filled with obsidian singing bowls that visitors are invited to strike with a gong, resulting in a hauntingly beautiful chorus collectively activated, soft but strong. Lorna Simpson: Third Person is on show at the Punta della Dogana in Venice until 22 November 2026. With special thanks to The Pinault Collection





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Contemporary Art Power Of Contemplation Art Installation Archival Imagery Recent Political Climate Hope

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