Lorraine Kelly 'building foundations for life after ITV' as she plans new projects

Lorraine Kelly is reportedly planning her next move after her ITV daytime TV show was reduced to 30-minute episodes and cut from 52 weeks a year to 30. The 66-year-old presenter is said to be unhappy with the drastic cuts, which also included axing key members of her team.

Lorraine Kelly is reportedly planning her next move after her ITV daytime TV show was reduced to 30-minute episodes and cut from 52 weeks a year to 30.

The 66-year-old presenter is said to be unhappy with the drastic cuts, which also included axing key members of her team. A source close to Kelly claims she is 'building the foundations for life after ITV' and is in contact with former ITV pal Piers Morgan, who is advising her on creating her own social media show. Kelly has huge ambitions and has been in talks about new ideas with some of her former team members.

She loves the idea of being her own boss, filming at home in her own time, and working with her old team again. Kelly is reportedly considering turning her format into an online interview format and has also been in talks about starting a new podcast with her daughter Rosie. The podcast, called Mother To Mother, would feature celebrity mum guests and Kelly and Rosie are in advanced planning stages.

However, Kelly's representatives have denied any plans to leave ITV and stated that any podcast activities would be part of a portfolio, complementary to her show. ITV has also been hit with cuts, with Loose Women axing its live studio audience and Good Morning Britain staff now sharing backstage resources with ITV News. The reduced space at ITV's new studio complex in London's Covent Garden has caused issues off-camera, with limited dressing rooms and space for sets.

A source described the situation as 'incredibly chaotic behind the scenes' and has led to some meltdowns. Kelly's daughter Rosie has also been in the news recently, after she was fat-shamed by trolls on social media following the BAFTA awards. Rosie had to remove images of herself with her mother from social media due to the hateful comments





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lorraine Kelly ITV Daytime TV Show Reduced Episodes New Projects Piers Morgan Social Media Show Online Interview Format Podcast Mother To Mother

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ITV to air crime hit that will be Broadchurch fans' next obsessionITV will air the latest series of a 'gripping' courtroom drama that has viewers hooked

Read more »

'One of the best ever' crime series to air on ITV and viewers will be grippedITV is to air the latest series of a courtroom drama that has been a hit with viewers

Read more »

Warning as ITV Dr Amir tells women not to ignore these signsYou should see your GP if they persist for three weeks or more

Read more »

Love Island star flooded with support after 'soppy' update before ITV returnSupport has poured in for the former Love Island finalist

Read more »