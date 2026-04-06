Lorraine Kelly 'Flat and at a Loss' Following Show Cuts and Team Departures

Veteran broadcaster Lorraine Kelly is reportedly struggling to adapt to significant cuts at her ITV show, including reduced airtime and staff departures. Sources indicate she's missing her former team and finding the changes challenging.

Lorraine Kelly is reportedly feeling disheartened and somewhat lost following significant cutbacks to her long-running ITV show, which has been reduced to 30-minute episodes. These changes have also resulted in several of her colleagues being let go. The veteran broadcaster's breakfast show has borne the brunt of these cost-cutting measures, and it will now air for only 30 weeks of the year, a substantial reduction from its previous 52 weeks.

This alteration leaves Kelly with the most extended period off television in her remarkable four-decade career. According to an insider, while Lorraine is enjoying the additional time spent with her one-year-old granddaughter, Billie, her daughter Rosie, and her husband Steve Smith, she is accustomed to her demanding work schedule and the energy of being in front of the camera. The source indicated that she's suddenly found herself with considerably more free time, given the extended weeks off air. For someone as dedicated to her work as Lorraine, this has necessitated a considerable adjustment to her daily routine and professional identity. Moreover, the source highlighted that she is finding it particularly challenging to navigate life without the close-knit team she had worked with for many years. This team provided her with daily support and interaction, essentially becoming a second family. She is struggling with the loss of this vital support system, which was removed in a sudden and abrupt way.\Lorraine Kelly has openly expressed her longing for her former team, publicly acknowledging her former editor, Victoria Kennedy, following the show's recent BAFTA nomination. She was quoted as saying that the news genuinely lifted her spirits. The impact of these cuts is also noticeable in her social media presence. Her Instagram bio now simply reads: Granny to Billie. Mum to Rosie. On TV in the morning. Dundee United supporter, removing any direct reference to the show itself. Accompanying a video message she shared on Instagram, she wrote, HUGE NEWS!! Thank you @bafta for the nomination - huge thank you to my old amazing team and my former editor and friend @vejk100 and of course @thetittygritty - I miss you all so much. The source further commented that Kelly has been actively trying to boost her spirits by staying busy, yet she maintains her professional ambition and is focused on keeping her career fulfilling. The report also highlights that Lorraine recently updated her Instagram bio to remove any direct mention of her show. The Daily Mail attempted to reach out to Lorraine's representatives for a comment on these developments. Back in May of the previous year, it was first announced that several segments of Lorraine's show were to be eliminated, resulting in the dismissal of her Friday stand-in presenters, Ranvir Singh and Christine Lampard. Further changes affected Loose Women, another ITV daytime show. The afternoon panel show has removed its live studio audience after transitioning from its previous studio complex to a significantly smaller base located in London's Covent Garden.\Further evidence of these austerity measures is found in the changes to other ITV shows. Susanna Reid, a presenter on Good Morning Britain, has lost her dedicated hairdresser, and now receives less attention from the remaining hair and makeup artists, who are also tasked with supporting ITV News. Previously, all daytime television shows were filmed at the spacious Television Centre in White City. However, the decreased space at the new location is reportedly creating logistical challenges behind the scenes. According to a source, It's incredibly chaotic behind the scenes. The space for all three shows – Loose Women, This Morning and Lorraine – is downstairs in the basement so three different sets are all crammed into one place. Backstage the dressing rooms are limited. There just isn't enough space, especially when there are four women getting ready to be in front of the camera at the same time. It's not an ideal situation at all. There have been some meltdowns. The situation underscores the difficult adjustments being faced by those working in the daytime television sector. The cost-cutting measures are clearly impacting not only the on-screen content but also the working conditions and the close relationships formed among the cast and crew





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