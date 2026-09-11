Lorraine Kelly misses ITV show after four-vehicle M40 crash causes 90-minute delay

Lorraine Kelly missed her ITV morning show after a four-vehicle crash closed part of the M40, leaving her stuck in traffic for 90 minutes. Christine Lampard stepped in to host as three people suffered minor injuries.

Lorraine Kelly missed her ITV morning show after a four-vehicle crash closed part of the M40, leaving her stuck in traffic for 90 minutes. The southbound carriageway was closed between junction 1A near Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire, and junction one for the M25 link road.

Thames Valley Police said three people suffered minor injuries in the collision, which was first reported to National Highways at 05:45 GMT. The road reopened at about 08:20 but drivers faced residual heavy congestion and long delays. Kelly, 66, shared a post on Instagram on Monday to explain why she was missing from screens. She said: Hi everyone.

Also read Big Brother star to sue ITV after claiming she suffered ‘psychological turmoil’

Lorraine Kelly Shares Traffic Update

It is Monday morning and I have been stuck in traffic for about an hour and a half trying to get into work. I think there has been a wee accident and I am hoping that everybody is OK. It is starting to move now, but I do not think I am going to make it - I honestly do not. Sorry I will not see you today.

Advertisement

But I will definitely see you tomorrow. Captioning the post, she wrote: I have actually had genuine nightmares about not being able to get to my work - today it was true. Sadly an accident on M40 shut the motorway and I was stuck for an hour and a half. All OK now and hopefully no injuries - but live TV means you cannot be late.

See you tomorrow - so sorry! The programme was instead hosted by Christine Lampard, who opened the episode by telling viewers: I am not Lorraine! Lampard then spoke to Kelly on the phone, who said: For goodness sake Christine. I was sitting there for an hour and a half.

Christine Lampard Steps In To Host

The only good thing about all of this is thank goodness nobody was seriously hurt. As far as we know it was an accident or a road closure, but we do not think anybody is injured, which is great news. Kelly continued: But when you are stuck in traffic there is literally nothing you can do. You cannot go forwards, you cannot go backwards, you cannot do anything.

You just sit there and hope for the best. It is a bit like my worst ever stress dream where you cannot get to work. It was like that - but real. Kelly's absence comes after her show was pulled from the ITV schedule last Wednesday.

Advertisement

Sitting in the back of a car, Kelly filmed herself while announcing there had been a power outage at the studio. She said: It is a bit of a shame. I was really looking forward to talking to Sharleen Spiteri from Texas. We shall reschedule, and it will all be fine, and I will see you tomorrow.

ITV Explains Covent Garden Power Outage

OK, bye. As well as Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women also had to air pre-recorded segments due to the outage. In a statement, a spokesperson for ITV said: Following a power cut overnight in the wider area where our Covent Garden studio is based, we are unable to broadcast Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women live today. We will return to our normal schedule as soon as possible.

Kelly has hosted her eponymous programme since 2010. Earlier this year, ITV announced a number of scheduling changes, including reducing Kelly's morning programme from one hour to 30 minutes, and airing 30 weeks out of 52 from 2026. On weeks when the show is not on air, Good Morning Britain airs for an extra half-hour, from 6am to 10am.