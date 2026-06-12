Lorraine Kelly Opens Up About Father's Sudden Death and New Novel

Lorraine Kelly shares the heartbreaking details of how she learned her father had died, his age-related confusion, and how she coped. She also discusses her new book, The Island Secret, and reflects on life, fame, and family.

In January, Lorraine Kelly received a devastating phone call from the police informing her that her father, John, had been found dead. He was 84 and had a heart condition; he had become slightly confused in his later years.

On the night he died, he got up and went to a Tesco in East Kilbride during icy conditions, likely looking for his inhaler, but suffered a fatal heart attack and fell. Initial reports that he lay injured for hours were incorrect, which was a small comfort to Kelly and her brother. She was on a flight to Scotland within hours, supported by her husband Steve. The incident highlighted how you never know what someone is going through.

Despite her grief, Kelly continues her work; she is promoting her second novel, The Island Secret, a family saga set in Orkney. The book deals with family secrets and community. In a wide-ranging conversation, Kelly also touched on her admiration for Mary Berry, her confusion over influencer culture, and her approach to being a grandmother. An hour in her presence feels like an episode of her show, full of engaging chat and warmth





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lorraine Kelly Father Death Grief Novel The Island Secret Orkney Family Biography

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dr Amir Khan says breathing exercise helps common indigestion problemThe GP and TV doctor offered advice for people during a recent Lorraine appearance

Read more »

Queen Camilla and Lorraine Kelly Promote Reading as Tool for Homeless Recovery at St Mungo'sTelevision host Lorraine Kelly joined Queen Camilla at St Mungo's homeless shelter to discuss the benefits of reading for people experiencing homelessness. The visit highlighted the partnership between The Queen's Reading Room and the charity, with Camilla delivering a curated bookshelf and residents sharing how books provide essential escapism and aid in recovery.

Read more »

Reading Helps Homeless People 'Back on Their Feet' as Queen and TV Host Unite for CharityTelevision host Lorraine Kelly and the Queen have joined forces to help homeless people 'back on their feet' by promoting reading as a means of escape and recovery.

Read more »

Corrie star opens up on cancer diagnosis in emotional interviewThe soap star shared the health update live on Lorraine Kelly's ITV chat show

Read more »