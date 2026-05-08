Lorraine Kelly Takes a Cheeky Swipe at Simon Cowell's Changing Appearance

Lorraine Kelly, a Scottish presenter, made a reference to Simon Cowell's changing appearance over the years. She joked about his recent interview on Jamie East's podcast where he talked about the impact of welcoming his son Eric. Last year, Simon Cowell was criticized for his 'unrecognizable looks' in a promotional video for the 2025 Britain's Got Talent final. He admitted to having Botox and a £2,000 treatment called a 21st-century facelift.

Lorraine Kelly took a cheeky swipe at Simon Cowell as she made reference to his changing appearance over the years. The Scottish presenter, 66, spoke to the show's US-based entertainment correspondent, Ross King, towards the end of Thursday's (May 7) episode.

They discussed Simon Cowell's recent interview on Jamie East's new podcast Tales from the Celebrity Trenches where he revealed how welcoming son Eric, 12, back in 2014 impacted his life. Simon shared: 'I genuinely believe that when you become a Dad, a Mum, it gives you a purpose. Everything changes. Your whole body chemistry, everything just changes.

' Back in the studio, Lorraine quipped: 'To be fair Ross, what else has changed is his wee face, to be fair. I mean, you can't deny. It's true. , is it not?

' The host then gestured to her own face by way of illustrating the point. Last year, Simon shocked fans and came under scrutiny for his 'unrecognisable looks' in a promotional video he filmed for the 2025 Britain's Got Talent final. The former music label manager admitted that he once got so much Botox injected into his face that he looked 'like something out of a horror film.

' He added: 'There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far. I saw a picture of me from 'before' the other day and didn't recognise it as me first of all.

'Eric was in hysterics. Enough was enough. There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero.





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Lorraine Kelly Simon Cowell Changing Appearance Botox 21St-Century Facelift

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