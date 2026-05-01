Lorry Driver Celebrates £1M Win with Omaze Logo Tattoo

A retired lorry driver from Somerset marked his £1 million Omaze win with a unique tattoo of the company logo, after fearing for his financial future in retirement.

Andrew Williams, a 66-year-old former lorry driver from Shepton Mallet, Somerset, has celebrated a life-altering £1 million win with Omaze by getting the company's logo tattooed on his wrist.

This unique gesture marks a remarkable turn of events for Andrew, who retired just one week before discovering his newfound fortune in the Omaze Monthly Millionaire Draw. For 35 years, Andrew navigated the roads, covering over 1,500 miles weekly, but his first week of retirement was filled with anxieties about his financial future. These worries have now completely vanished, prompting him to commemorate the occasion with a permanent reminder of his luck.

He initially feared his pension wouldn't be sufficient to cover rising living costs, but the win has provided complete financial security. Andrew described the day he received the winning call as surprisingly ordinary, involving a routine trip to Tesco. The news transformed his life instantly, leading to a quiet evening of reflection followed by a celebratory BBQ with his nephew.

He plans to use the winnings to support his three children – two daughters and a son – helping them with property purchases and future investments. He wants to ensure they enjoy the windfall responsibly, emphasizing the importance of financial planning alongside immediate enjoyment. Despite his newfound wealth, Andrew intends to maintain a modest lifestyle, continuing to rent his current flat and investing the majority of the money to secure his family's future.

He does, however, plan to indulge in a few personal treats, including a new watch and a more comfortable car, potentially a second-hand Mercedes GLE, while humorously acknowledging his limitations with sports cars. Born in Slough but a resident of the South West for over 50 years, Andrew comes from a large family and is already a grandfather, with another grandchild on the way.

The loss of his eldest sister on Boxing Day underscores his desire to use the winnings to alleviate financial burdens for his loved ones. He entered the Omaze raffle for nearly two years, never anticipating a win, having previously only won a non-functional burger-shaped radio decades ago. Andrew’s story is a testament to the unexpected nature of fortune and the profound impact it can have on individuals and their families.

He views the win not just as personal gain, but as an opportunity to provide security and support for those he cares about most, and to enjoy a more comfortable and worry-free future. He is even considering upgrading his trip to the Rugby World Cup in Australia to business class





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