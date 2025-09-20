Lorry Driver Jailed for Ten Years After Fatal Crash Caused by Pornography on Mobile Phone

Neil Platt was sentenced to ten years in prison after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving. The collision on the M58 claimed the life of Danny Aitchison, who was hit by Platt's HGV while Platt was distracted by pornography on his mobile phone.

In a tragic case highlighting the dangers of distracted driving , lorry driver Neil Platt has been sentenced to ten years in prison for causing the death of Danny Aitchison on the M58 in Lancashire. The incident, which occurred on May 17th of the previous year, saw Platt's HGV plough into queuing traffic after he was distracted by pornography on his mobile phone . This devastating collision instantly killed 46-year-old Aitchison, a father of two who was on his way home from work.

Platt, who initially denied using his phone, was exposed by in-cab footage that revealed his repeated interaction with the device while driving at a speed of 54mph. This footage, obtained from his HGV, showed him repeatedly pressing the screen and accessing multiple social media platforms including X, formerly known as Twitter, TikTok and WhatsApp while driving. The judge characterized Platt as a 'multi-tonne accident waiting to happen,' emphasizing the severity of his reckless behaviour and the disregard for the safety of others on the road. \The investigation revealed that Platt had been distracted for a considerable portion of his journey from Dumfries in Scotland to Liverpool. He was observed looking at photographs of naked women on his phone, which led to him failing to notice the slowing traffic ahead. He only attempted to brake a mere 35 metres from Aitchison's Hyundai Kona, which was then rammed into another HGV and engulfed in flames. The car was left unrecognisable, and Aitchison, who was on the phone with his partner Kerry at the time of the accident, had no chance of survival. The profound impact of Platt's actions on Aitchison’s family, particularly Kerry and their children Ella and Jack, was laid bare in emotional victim impact statements. The victim's partner shared her heartbreaking account of the phone call they were having when the collision occurred. Kerry described the moment she realized something was wrong after the phone went dead during their conversation, and the agonizing wait for news. The statement from Ella, Aitchison's daughter, underscored the immense loss suffered by the family, emphasizing that life has never been the same since her father's death. \The sentencing hearing underscored the gravity of Platt's actions and the devastating consequences of distracted driving. Judge Ian Unsworth KC condemned Platt's 'arrogant and selfish attitude' and his flagrant disregard for the rules of the road. The judge pointed out that the distraction was not a momentary lapse, but rather a prolonged period of engagement with various social media platforms. He highlighted that Platt had traveled over 100 miles in a distracted state, making the collision inevitable. Detective Sergeant Matthew Davidson of Lancashire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, further emphasized that Aitchison was simply driving home and was killed because of Platt's dangerous driving. The tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of using mobile phones while driving. The emotional toll on the Aitchison family is immeasurable, and this case highlights the devastating effects of such reckless behaviour on innocent lives and the families left behind





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fatal Crash Distracted Driving Mobile Phone Sentencing M58

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man crushed to death in recycling lorry after climbing into skip to sleepVitalij Maceljuch, 36, was discovered among rubbish at a Flintshire waste site.

Read more »

HGV driver 'distracted by porn' killed dad-of-two in LancashireNeil Platt had been scrolling through his phone 'continually' before the fatal motorway smash.

Read more »

HGV Driver Jailed for 10 Years After Fatal Crash Caused by Phone UseA HGV driver has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for causing a fatal crash on the M58 motorway after being distracted by his phone. The victim's partner and daughter shared heartbreaking victim impact statements.

Read more »

Lorry driver distracted by porn on his phone killed dad in horror M58 smashNeil Platt was described as a 'multi-tonne accident waiting to happen'

Read more »

Two young girls found refrigerated inside lorry after driver crashesTwo teenage sisters were found inside a refrigerated lorry with the temperature below freezing after their half-brother crashed the vehicle.

Read more »

Lorry driver 'distracted' by pornography images on phone seconds before killing man in crashNeil Platt was using X while driving and images of naked women appeared on his feed as he approached stationary traffic, a court heard.

Read more »