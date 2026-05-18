Lorry driver smuggling cocaine in Kim Kardashian's driver receives jail sentence of 13 years.

A lorry driver in Northern Poland, Jakub Jan Konkel, has been sentenced to 13 years in jail for the smuggling of almost £7.2million of cocaine hidden in the pallets of Skims underwear. The lorry was stopped at the Port of Harwich, along with the goods, and the hidden cocaine was found. The lorry contained a specially adapted hide and a mobile phone which helped in tracking the driver.

A lorry driver, Jakub Jan Konkel, who tried to sneak £7.2million of cocaine by disguising it as Kim Kardashian's Skims underwear has been sentenced to 13 years in jail.

He hid 90 packages of 1kg of cocaine in a lorry fitted with a specially adapted hide inside the back doors. The drugs were loaded onto the lorry while it was stationary, as revealed by the lorry driver's tachograph record. The lorry was stopped for inspection at the Port of Harwich, revealing 28 pallets of Skims shapewear, while the lorry's skin was concealing the drugs.

The defendant was linked to a mobile phone used for the operation and was found to have one with a history of dealing drugs. Manager of NCA operations Paul Orchard said that drug smuggling networks use drivers like Konkel to avoid detection and detection of drug smuggling operations led to the removal of a significant amount of drugs as well as the removal of an important enabler to the drug smuggling operation.

Manager noted that the lorry was fitted with a mobile phone as its skin with a history of dealing drugs that allowed it to be traced to the 'gang'





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Drug Smuggling Lorry Driver Smuggling Cocaine आहे มือกลือ คามีหมา คอปากหน้า

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