Lorry Sent to Repair Sinkhole Falls In, Getting Stuck

A lorry sent to repair a massive sinkhole on a country road has got stuck after falling into the opening.

A lorry sent to repair a massive sinkhole on a country road has got stuck after falling into the opening, Workmen from Stabilised Pavements had gone to the site in Butleigh Drive in Walton, Somerset, intending to fix part of the road, however, as the lorry drove along a delicate part of the road gave way leaving one side of the vehicle becoming wedged in what turned out to be a huge pothole, The lorry ended up becoming stuck at a 45-degree angle with no hope of a quick recovery.

The workmen had to abandon the vehicle and arrangements for it to be pulled out of the pothole on a later date were put in place, The lorry has become somewhat of an attraction for bemused locals





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Rehab Lorry LNER Railway Lorry Stuck In Pothole Road Collapse Massive Sinkhole

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