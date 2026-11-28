A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Los Angeles and Orange County, prompting air traffic control to order Delta Flight 1972 to abort its landing at LAX on Saturday morning.

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck the Los Angeles and Orange County area on Saturday morning, around 9.30am local time, forcing air traffic controllers at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to redirect Delta Air Lines Flight 1972 moments before it was due to land. Video captured the tense exchange as the tower instructed the pilot to go around while the ground shook. The quake was the strongest to hit the area since 2014, according to the initial measurements.

Delta Air Lines Flight 1972, which was travelling from Kansas City, Missouri, was only seconds from touching down when the tremor began. Audio and video recorded by the cockpit and tower showed the camera shaking while car horns blared in the background. The controller told the pilot that a big earthquake was underway and repeatedly ordered Delta 1972 to go around.

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How the Earthquake and Flight Diversion Unfolded

The quake's effects were felt across LAX within minutes, and the diverted flight did not reach the ground until 10.03am local time. Flight tracking service FlightAware reported that the aircraft arrived about one hour and 13 minutes behind schedule. Instead of making a direct approach, the plane flew over Malibu and then passed near downtown Los Angeles before landing.

The earthquake was centred three miles southwest of Manhattan Beach, roughly five miles from LAX. Its preliminary magnitude was 5.0, and the Los Angeles Fire Department briefly switched into earthquake mode to assess damage across the city. No immediate injuries were reported in the initial assessments.

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At Terminal 7 inside LAX, the tremor caused ceiling panels to fall and glass panes to shatter, according to the Los Angeles Times. Lengthy backups formed at TSA security checkpoints after screening machines shut down. Airport officials inspected the runway after the quake, and Delta said both affected planes had landed safely.

Airline, Officials and Experts Respond

Delta Air Lines said that Flight 1972 and another Delta plane, operating as Flight 1628, both conducted precautionary go-arounds as they approached LAX. A Delta spokesperson told the Daily Mail on Saturday night that nothing was more important than the safety of the airline's people and customers. Todd Crosby, who described himself as a proud dad on X, said his son was the first officer on Flight 1972 and that his voice could be heard on the radio during the incident.

Kenna Cramer, 27, who was boarding a flight to Washington at the time, said people were scared at the airport after the earthquake. She told the Los Angeles Times that a woman let out a brief scream before passengers calmed down. Outgoing Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass told Fox News that LAX was functioning normally but was still being closely watched following the tremors.

US Geological Survey (USGS) seismologist Elizabeth Cochran said major structural damage was not expected from the quake. She explained that structural damage is typically the main concern when experts discuss earthquake impacts, and the agency's assessment pointed to limited harm from this event.

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Aftershocks, Refinery Smoke and Forecast Risks

The USGS recorded dozens of aftershocks following the initial quake, including a magnitude 4.5 at 11.41am and a magnitude 4.0 at 2.08pm. The agency is forecasting a 40 percent chance of at least one magnitude 4.0 earthquake or greater within the next week. Seismologists also noted a remote possibility that the Saturday quake was a foreshock, which would mean a more powerful earthquake could follow.

A visible plume of smoke rose from the Chevron refinery in El Segundo after the quake. Los Angeles officials said the facility was experiencing a contingency flaring incident. Chevron spokesperson Ross Allen said the earthquake triggered automatic safety systems at the refinery, and told the Washington Post that the unplanned use of the flare system does not pose a safety risk to the community.

Manhattan Beach officials told residents there was no pending tsunami threat, but locals were asked to avoid the pier. The quake followed a series of tremors along California's San Andreas Fault, including a magnitude 4.2 earthquake detected just six miles east of downtown Los Angeles on November 20. A magnitude 5.0 earthquake also broke out roughly 100 miles south of San Francisco at the same time. Experts have warned that the West Coast state could suffer a major disaster by 2043, and Americans have long feared the Big One, an earthquake large enough to devastate the entire West Coast.