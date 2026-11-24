New research reveals Losartan, a common hypertension medication, activates beneficial brown fat. This discovery links the drug to potential mental health improvements and metabolic benefits beyond blood pressure control.

A widely prescribed medication for high blood pressure may offer significant additional health benefits by activating beneficial body fat. Research indicates that Losartan, an angiotensin receptor blocker taken by millions of adults, increases levels of healthy brown fat. This discovery suggests the drug could influence metabolic health and mental well-being far beyond its primary function of lowering blood pressure.

Brown fat differs fundamentally from the white fat commonly associated with weight gain and midriff storage. Found on the shoulders, under the arms, and around the neck, this tissue generates heat by burning calories. In adults, brown fat typically accounts for less than 0.5 per cent of body weight. Studies link higher levels of this tissue to reduced risks of type 2 diabetes and coronary artery disease.

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Mechanism Of Brown Fat Activation

The study utilized artificial intelligence to analyze data from more than 100,000 patients. Researchers measured brown fat activity in approximately 8,700 participants across various clinical datasets. This large-scale analysis provided a comprehensive view of how the medication interacts with human metabolic systems over time.

Experiments conducted on mice confirmed these observational findings. The animals exhibited more active brown fat when administered Losartan. The drug appears to kick-start this process by activating a protein called PPAR gamma. This molecule is a key determinant of brown fat function and metabolic health.

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Impact On Mental Health And Mood

Beyond metabolic advantages, the research identified a significant link between brown fat and mental health. Patients with higher levels of brown fat were less likely to suffer from anxiety or depression. The study suggests this connection stems from improved metabolic health reducing inflammatory markers in the blood.

Dr Nicolas Gomez-Banoy, an endocrinologist at Rockefeller University and lead author, explained that healthy metabolisms tend to support better mood stability. He noted that conditions like type 2 diabetes increase inflammatory markers which can negatively affect brain function and behavior. Therefore, activating brown fat may indirectly protect against these mental health challenges.

Future Clinical Trials And Developments

The team is now planning a study on healthy volunteers to confirm if Losartan activates brown fat in humans. While mouse models provided strong evidence, human physiology can differ significantly. Confirming these results in people is a necessary step before drawing final conclusions.

Dr Gomez-Banoy stated that it might take two to three years to prove that the drug activates brown fat in humans. Since Losartan has a long history of safety, the path to marketing a derivative drug could be faster than usual. Researchers are already identifying compounds formed when the drug breaks down in the body for this purpose.

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Cold Exposure And Lifestyle Factors

Current research also explores non-pharmaceutical ways to increase brown fat activity. Cold exposure and exercise have been shown to increase brown fat tissue in mice. Anecdotally, people who engage in cold-water swimming report feeling more content and energized after short-term exposure.

However, Professor Roland Stimson of the University of Edinburgh noted that evidence is insufficient regarding the effects of chronic cold exposure. It remains unclear whether long-term cold activities improve physical and mental health through brown fat. The new research on Losartan provides a controlled method to study these mechanisms without relying on unpredictable environmental factors.