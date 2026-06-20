Loss of power at Lancashire council to decide major housing plans is an attack on democracy, critics claim

Councillors have blasted a designation notice by the government, meaning developers can now submit housing applications directly to national planning inspectors rather than the borough, if they wish.

The loss of power at a Lancashire council to decide major housing plans is an attack on democracy , critics claim. Councillors have blasted a designation notice by the government, meaning developers can now submit housing applications directly to national planning inspectors rather than the borough, if they wish.

It came after figures suggested Rossendale Council had the highest rate of planning appeals granted by national inspectors between 2023 and 2025. Government ministers said they would intervene where councils are not meeting expectations and hold them accountable for performance. Housing minister Matthew Pennycook handed notices to nine councils, where more than 10 per cent of appeals were allowed by inspectors following previous refusals by councils.

The aim is to speed-up the delivery of much-needed homes across the UK and help councils to show they can make quality planning decisions, the government added. However, the town hall said just two applications put it over the threshold. One was for 71 homes at Fieldfare Way. Coun Alyson Barnes, the council leader, said: I am very disappointed about this.

It's very unfair. The numbers involved in these appeals were small but the implications are massive for local residents. The Bacup site was included in the council's local plan but that does not mean developers can simply put forward any housing proposal they wish. Our planning committee does important work and local councillors' knowledge can ensure developments are more acceptable, whether it's about the density or size of houses, highway access or other matters.

But she added: The council will still be working with developers, to see if we can get local conclusions on plans rather than nationally-made decisions. And we will also explore any options to appeal this designation, even though there is no formal appeal process. Conservative Coun Scott Smith said: This Labour government's message is clear - if local councillors don't make the decisions that ministers want, they'll simply take those decisions away from them.

First, the government more than doubled Rossendale's housing target without any regard for our infrastructure, roads or public services. Now they're stripping powers from locally-elected councillors and handing them to planning inspectors. This is an attack on local democracy dressed up as planning reform. Rossendale residents elect local councillors to stand up for their communities - not to rubber-stamp housing numbers imposed by Whitehall.

Fellow Tory Alan Woods said: I am struggling to recall any large developments being overturned on appeal during my five years as a councillor, other than Fieldfare Way at Bacup. If that is the case, then it seems that Rossendale residents will be treated unfairly through yet another poorly thought-out piece of legislation by this Labour government. Green Party Coun Julie Adshead said: It's very disappointing that the council's representations were dismissed.

This designation, based on such a small number of major housing applications, is out of all proportion and most unfair. It also erodes another layer of democratic input into planning. Because it applies to major housing developments, this is an area of planning that probably affects our residents most. The system is heavily weighted in favour of development and we have seen the impact on our green belt and greenfield areas.

However, there is a good deal of discretion involved in decision-making and different conclusions are often reached by officers, planning committees or national inspectors in appeals. But we need our councillors to have their input and residents' views heard too in planning. This decision allows free-rein to developers and means they can bypass important stages in gaining approval for major projects





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Lancashire Council Housing Plans Attack On Democracy Designation Notice National Planning Inspectors

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