Lost in Austen: A New Take on Pride and Prejudice with a Twist

Lost in Austen is a modern re-imagining of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, set in present-day London. Amanda, a disillusioned working girl, steps into the world of the Bennet family after stumbling upon a mysterious doorway in her bathroom. This fantastical take on Austen's classic novel explores the differences and similarities between Georgian society and modernity, setting Amanda on a journey to navigate both worlds.

Devotees of Jane Austen are being encouraged to discover an inventive take on Pride and Prejudice. Lost in Austen debuted in 2008 and introduces a fantastical twist to the 1813 literary classic.

The story centers on Amanda, a Londoner who stumbles upon a mysterious doorway in her bathroom that whisks her into the world of the Bennet family. When Amanda encounters Elizabeth Bennet materializing in her bathroom, she initially dismisses it as fantasy before pursuing the character through a hidden passage and becoming stranded in Longbourn, the Bennets' residence, at the story's outset.

The cast features Jemima Rooper, Alex Kingston, Elliot Cowan, Tom Mison, Hugh Bonneville, Gemma Arterton, Tom Riley, Lindsay Duncan, and Christina Cole





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Film TV Lost In Austen Pride And Prejudice Georgian Society Modernity Amanda Elizabeth Bennet Bennet Family Longbourn Amanda Price Lost In Austen Modern-Day Young Woman Hugh Bonneville Jemima Rooper Tomrosi Pride And Prejudice Jane Austen Novel Georgian Lifestyle Etiquette And Morals The Guardian Amazon Prime Video

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