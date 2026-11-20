A painting bought for 20 in a Bracknell charity shop is confirmed as a lost work by Nicholas Chevalier. Valued at up to 20,000, it depicts Cape Schanck and is going to auction.

A 19th-century oil painting acquired for just 20 in a Bracknell charity shop has been authenticated as a significant lost work by Russian-Swiss artist Nicholas Chevalier. The artwork, titled Cape Schanck, Victoria, was purchased earlier this year by an anonymous vendor who selected it simply because he admired its visual appeal during a browsing session on the high street.

Rediscovered Cape Schanck Painting Details

The 12-inch by 18-inch landscape depicts the rugged Australian coastline located south of Melbourne on the Mornington Peninsula. Produced in 1862 during Chevalier's travels across Australia, the piece had been missing from the historical record for more than 160 years. When the vendor presented the painting to an auction specialist, experts immediately recognized it as a potentially rediscovered work by the celebrated artist, who enjoyed the patronage of the British Royal Family.

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Nicholas Chevalier and Australian Heritage

Nicholas Chevalier, who lived from 1828 to 1902, was a pioneering figure in Australian landscape painting whose admirers included the British Royal Family. He accompanied Prince Alfred, Duke of Edinburgh, on part of his world tour, documenting the journey through sketches and watercolours. Chevalier later received commissions from Queen Victoria, and his works are currently held in the collection of the Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney. The vendor showed it to an auction specialist who immediately thought it could be a rediscovered work by the celebrated Russian-Swiss artist Nicholas Chevalier.

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Auction House Expertise and Authentication

London-based Olympia Auctions is handling the sale of the artwork, expecting it to fetch up to 20,000, which represents a 1,000-fold increase on the original purchase price. The auctioneers contacted leading Chevalier expert Simon Gregg to verify the piece. Mr. Gregg confirmed that the painting had previously been recorded in his catalogue of the artist's work as whereabouts unknown, validating its status as a genuine return to the historical record. He expressed delight that this specific oil sketch, which was painted en plein air, has survived.

Impact on Collectors and Art Market

The discovery is being hailed as an extraordinary find within the art community, marking the return of a documented but long-untraced work. Adrian Biddell of Olympia Auctions described the event as hugely exciting, noting that it demonstrates Chevalier's ability to capture the drama and scale of the natural world. The painting features towering rock formations, turbulent seas, and a dramatic sky, showcasing the artist's talent for transporting viewers into the remote and formidable coastline. This sale highlights the potential value hidden in everyday charity shop inventory.