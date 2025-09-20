Lost Tomb of Cleopatra: Underwater Port Discovery Fuels Search

Archaeologists believe they are close to finding Cleopatra's lost tomb after discovering a submerged port near Alexandria. The port, connected to the ancient city of Taposiris Magna, offers new clues in the search for the Egyptian queen's final resting place.

Explorers are inching closer to potentially solving one of history's greatest mysteries: the location of Cleopatra 's lost tomb. Recent discoveries, including a submerged port discovered in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Alexandria, offer tantalizing new clues in the quest to find the final resting place of the legendary Egyptian queen and her lover, Mark Antony.

The port, found at a depth of approximately 40 feet, is believed to have once been part of the ancient city of Taposiris Magna, a location which some experts believe could be key to unlocking the mystery of Cleopatra's burial site. This latest find, revealed by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, points to a renewed focus on the underwater exploration of the region. The submerged port, now revealed as a structure composed of columns, polished stone floors, and amphorae scattered across the seabed, indicates a significant level of maritime activity, strengthening the theory that it played a crucial role in the life and death of Cleopatra. This promising discovery is generating significant excitement within the archaeological community and has experts eagerly anticipating the next stage of investigation in hopes of bringing the team closer to the tomb.\The submerged port's connection to Taposiris Magna, a historic city with a temple dedicated to Osiris, the god of the afterlife, is particularly intriguing. Kathleen Martínez, a long-time researcher of Cleopatra's burial site, working in collaboration with Bob Ballard, the discoverer of the Titanic, made the recent finding. The port's proximity to the Taposiris Magna temple is especially noteworthy, as this temple is widely believed to be the location of Cleopatra's tomb. In 2022, Martínez and her team uncovered a 4,300-foot tunnel beneath the temple's ruins, containing artifacts like ceramic jars dating back to Cleopatra's reign. This tunnel's direction points directly towards the newly discovered port, suggesting a connection between the two structures. This connection lends further credence to the theory that Cleopatra was transported to Taposiris Magna after her death. The ancient city, located about 30 miles from Alexandria, was established by Ptolemy II Philadelphus and served as a hub for trade. The name, Taposiris Magna, meaning 'great tomb of Osiris', further hints at the tomb's potential location. Martinez believes that Cleopatra was carried through this underground tunnel, after her death, towards the port.\The search for Cleopatra's tomb has captivated historians and archaeologists for centuries. The queen, renowned for her intelligence and beauty, ruled Egypt from 51 to 30 BC. She was the last pharaoh of Egypt and her life was marked by political intrigue and dramatic alliances, including those with Julius Caesar and Mark Antony. The discovery of the port and the tunnel, coupled with the historical context, creates a compelling narrative. If the tomb is located at Taposiris Magna, the finding would be an archaeological marvel, offering invaluable insights into Cleopatra's life, death, and legacy. The ongoing investigation is anticipated to involve extensive underwater exploration. The presence of structures such as columns, polished floors and scattered amphorae, confirm the presence of a port. Now, after years of searching, it is likely a matter of time before the tomb is located at Taposiris Magna. The team expects to finally uncover the tomb and reveal the secrets of this pivotal figure in history, with the submerged port being the crucial piece of the puzzle. This search is not just about finding a tomb; it's about understanding a complex woman and the era she lived in





