Lost Voices: 51 Glasgow Words and Phrases You Rarely Hear Anymore

Explore a collection of 51 Glaswegian words and phrases that have faded from common usage, preserved thanks to Michael Munro's 'The Complete Patter.' This article delves into the rich linguistic heritage of Glasgow, offering a nostalgic journey through the city's unique vocabulary and cultural identity.

The unique and vibrant Glaswegian dialect, often hailed as one of the sexiest accents globally while, admittedly, occasionally met with puzzled expressions, is a treasure trove of colorful vocabulary and distinctive phrasing. Beyond the pronunciation, it's the specific words and expressions that truly set Glaswegian s apart, creating a linguistic landscape that is both familiar and, for the uninitiated, a source of constant fascination.

While some of these gems have faded from everyday conversation, they remain a crucial part of the city's cultural heritage, offering a glimpse into its history, humor, and unique social dynamics. Thanks to the enduring work of Michael Munro and his book 'The Complete Patter', we have a wonderful resource to preserve these linguistic relics and celebrate their continued relevance within the Glaswegian identity. This compilation allows us to remember and perhaps even revive some of these delightful terms.\The list below offers a selection of 51 words and phrases, a linguistic snapshot of a city that has constantly evolved. Each term carries a story, a connection to the past and the present. 'Annacker's Midden' paints a vivid picture of a chaotic mess, drawing its origins from a former butcher's firm. 'Bag of rats' humorously describes a restless child, while 'Heidthebaw' affectionately pokes fun at someone who might be a bit slow on the uptake. 'Breidsnapper' refers to a child with a big appetite, and 'Cally Dosh' speaks plainly of money. 'Cattie' highlights the historical influence of mail-order catalogues, and 'Clenny' brings to mind the city's sanitation services. Then there is the blunt command of 'Cloy up', the humdrum reality of 'Council telly,' and the nostalgia of 'Dabbity', a temporary tattoo, bringing a surge of childhood memories. 'Dan Dares', flares trousers and 'Daud/dod' for a piece or portion. 'Dauner' a walk or a stroll to take, 'Eat-the-breid' a lover of food, and 'Everlastin' joob-joob' a timeless way to describe an idiot. Each entry is a testament to the expressive and inventive spirit of the people of Glasgow. This list isn’t just about words, it is about memories.\The remaining terms are as expressive as those above. 'Frankie Vaughans Hauns' takes the literal, while 'Go-bi-the-waw' describes a slow mover or someone idle. 'Gowpin' throbbing with pain, 'Hoachy' describing something that is jammy, 'Horses oranges' for horse droppings, and the ‘Jaisket’ an alternative term for ‘jacket’ or the phrase 'Joe The Toff', to leave a place. 'Lipton's orphan' describes a poor-looking person, while 'Loosie' describes a cigarette sold individually, and 'Lumber' to chat someone up successfully. 'Mate aboot' means to hang out with a pal. 'Minder' is a gift after a good deed and 'Moothie' for a mouth organ. 'Nae tother' means no problem, 'Pelmet' describes a sticky-out bum and 'Pinger' is a microwave. 'Pint dish' is a pint tumbler and 'Pochle' describes a dishonest transaction. 'Pokey-hat' is a local term for an ice-cream cone, and 'Rab Ha'' describes a glutton. 'Riddrie Hilton' is a slang term for HMP Barlinnie. 'Rummle' a sexual encounter, 'Salvador Dali' an alcoholic drink and 'Sheuch' the cleft of your bum or in a state of error. 'Shoodery' is a step up from a co-carry, and 'Shuffle' is a bookies. 'Sine-died' is to be barred from somewhere, and 'Snibbed' is a Glasgow term for grounded. 'Snyster' a wee bite of something tasty, and 'Stank-dodger' a skinny person. 'Tallyman' a moneylender, and 'Toley' excrement, 'Trouble-the-hoose' a crying baby, 'Wancer' a pound, 'Weanish' for a small child and 'Wee goldie' a glass of whisky. They are all part of what makes Glasgow unique.





