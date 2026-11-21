Lotherton Hall in Leeds launches its festive event on Saturday, November 21. The holiday attraction features the Twelve Days of Christmas walk and a visit with Father Christmas for families seeking seasonal joy.

The Lotherton Hall Christmas Experience officially opened its gates to the public on Saturday, November 21. This annual festive attraction at one of Leeds' most distinguished historic estates has returned, promising six weeks of holiday magic for visitors from across the region. The Edwardian hall and its extensive gardens are now fully decorated, setting the stage for a season of family-friendly entertainment.

Twelve Days Walk And Garden Decorations

Curator Rosie Heard and designer Aimee Grundell led the creation of this year's immersive environment, focusing on the return of the Twelve Days of Christmas walk. This popular feature blends traditional whimsy with a magical world of imagination, inviting guests to explore a secret village populated by a community of festive elves. The woodland journey culminates in a route leading directly to the North Pole.

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The decorations throughout the estate are extensive, with twinkling lights stretching across the entirety of the gardens. As visitors progress through the landscape, they encounter a series of unique attractions designed to evoke childhood memories. The walk includes quirky elf cabins and nine giant dancing flower ladies, creating a surreal and enchanting atmosphere that distinguishes this year's theme from previous iterations.

The narrative of the walk is deeply rooted in the traditional carol, utilizing toys from our childhoods as primary inspiration for the set pieces. This approach aims to create a seamless blend of nostalgia and fantasy, ensuring that the experience feels both timeless and freshly designed for modern audiences seeking a high-quality festive outing.

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Access Costs And Family Attractions

Entry fees for the event are set at £12.50 per adult and £7.75 for children over the age of three. This comprehensive ticket price grants access to multiple areas within the estate, ensuring value for families planning to spend several hours exploring the grounds. The package includes the Twelve Days Walk, designated woodland wanders, and entry to the main Edwardian Hall.

Additionally, guests can visit the Fairy Dell, a dedicated area that adds another layer of whimsy to the overall experience. The pricing structure is designed to make the historic venue accessible while covering the significant costs of maintaining the elaborate decorations and staffed attractions. Children over three are charged to reflect their participation in the guided elements of the walk and hall tours.

North Pole Destination And Father Christmas

The ultimate destination for many families is the journey to meet Father Christmas. After navigating through the secret village and the themed woodland walk, visitors arrive at a dedicated space to see the iconic character. This meeting point serves as the highlight of the trip, allowing children to share their wishes in a setting that feels authentic to the Christmas narrative.

The careful choreography of the visitor flow ensures that the experience remains magical and unhurried. By guiding guests through a structured path, the estate management minimizes congestion while maximizing the sense of discovery. The design by Aimee Grundell ensures that every step reveals a new detail, maintaining engagement from the moment the doors open until the final encounter with Santa.

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Duration Of The Festive Season Event

The Christmas Experience will remain open for six magical weeks, providing ample opportunity for local residents and tourists to visit. This extended duration allows for flexible scheduling, ensuring that families can find a suitable time to enjoy the decorations without the pressure of a single-day window. The event runs through the peak holiday season, capturing the full spirit of Christmas in Yorkshire.

With the doors now open, the focus shifts to managing the steady stream of visitors eager to see the transformed historic site. The combination of high-production values, expert curation, and accessible pricing positions Lotherton Hall as a premier destination for Christmas celebrations in the Leeds area. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to fully appreciate the intricate details of the Twelve Days of Christmas walk and the extensive garden light displays.