Designer Aimee Grundell and curator Rosie Heard reimagine the iconic 12 Days of Christmas trail at Lotherton with new interactive STEM-focused installations for families.

Designer Aimee Grundell has unveiled a newly reimagined 12 Days of Christmas interactive woodland walk at Lotherton in Leeds. This festive attraction combines mechanical animations with traditional whimsy to create an engaging experience for visitors. The trail runs through the estate and features bold, playable installations designed to immerse guests in a Wonka-esque world of imagination.

Interactive Installations Blend Art and Engineering

The new trail puts visitors at the center of the magic through large-scale interactive elements that encourage physical participation. Guests can press buttons, move objects, and watch mechanical animations in action across various stops. Highlights include quirky cabins where children can act as the four calling birds and nine giant dancing flower ladies. Another feature resembles a fairground high-striker game with twelve nutcracker soldiers testing strength.

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Aimee Grundell creates worlds where art and engineering collide through her studio work. Her team at Calderdale-based studios constructed the elements over four months before installation. The process involved complex electrics, programming, metalwork, and woodwork that survived freezing outdoor conditions. Grundell notes that every single element is interactive and playable essentially to push boundaries of outdoor play.

Creative Origins and Historical Context of the Trail

Aimee Grundell originally brought the first 12 Days of Christmas trail to life at Lotherton back in 2016. That wonderland ran successfully for five years before an alternative trail took its place for another five years. The design was inspired by the nostalgia of children's toys across decades and Christmas characters from the estate itself. Visitors still harp back to missing the original experience so Leeds City Council decided to reinvent it this year.

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Curator Rosie Heard from the Breeze team originated the concept for the event. She set about bringing a big Christmassy event to one of the council's sites with her then four-year-old son in mind. The idea was to find a theme everybody could engage with that would be family friendly for all generations. Rosie manages audience development and commercial events for the Breeze team in the local area.

Stakeholder Perspectives and Educational Value

Aimee Grundell wanted the trail to feel like unwrapping Christmas presents through the ages. She took iconic bits of toys or gifts as inspiration to ensure everything has a playfulness to it. The designer emphasizes that there is a lot of STEM learning and science involved in the mechanical aspects. She believes kids do not get to do much play on this scale nowadays due to legalities around safety.

Grundell admits that taking a risk with such a large interactive outdoor setup was necessary. She hopes the effort will pay off and that everyone will have a really lovely time at the event. Her commission at Lotherton ten years ago was her first big stakes job in her current field. She began her career in the fashion industry as a stylist for magazines in London before moving back north.

Real World Impact and Future Expectations

The new 12 Days of Christmas trail is now open for the public to explore at Lotherton. The installation process took nearly two weeks before the trail opened last weekend to the public. Many different people came in and did their bit to ensure the complex mechanical systems functioned correctly. The event aims to provide a unique cultural experience that blends traditional holiday themes with modern interactive art.

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Visitors can expect a hands-on experience that defies typical static museum displays or passive viewing. The attraction relies on tactile engagement and active participation from all age groups attending the site. Grundell's background in large format printing and making has influenced her current approach to experiential installations. She insists she always had a creative streak even when her academic family did not believe art was a serious profession.