Lottery Winner Turned Drug Dealer jailed for Petrol Bomb Threat

Jack Tanbini, who won £100,000 on a scratch card in 2014 but later turned to drug dealing, has been sentenced to an additional 15 months in prison for threatening to murder a family with a petrol bomb during a violent home raid in Dundee.

Jack Tanbini , a 30-year-old who won £100,000 on a £1 scratch card in 2014, has been jailed for an additional 15 months after threatening to murder a family by detonating a petrol bomb during a violent home raid in Dundee .

The incident occurred in November 2024 when Tanbini and his friend Logan Hards, also 30, forcibly entered a family home on Watson Street. CCTV captured the duo violently kicking down the door of the flat, occupied by siblings, while a woman inside screamed. After an initial failed attempt, they returned and succeeded in breaking in. During the raid, they were heard shouting threats such as 'Hear you are away to get murdered.

If you don't chuck the money out the window, you're about to get petrol bombed. I'm going to kill your mum. Where's the money?

' The pair fled with a bag containing stolen items. Both admitted to making threats to kill the occupants and to booting in the door before stealing the items. Tanbini, who is already serving a five-year sentence for drug dealing, received the additional sentence at Dundee Sheriff Court. Logan Hards was ordered to complete 180 hours of unpaid work.

Tanbini's solicitor, Jim Caird, stated that his client had no prior record for violence and described the five-year sentence as 'life-changing' since Tanbini had never been in prison before.

'A very hard lesson has been learned,' Caird said. Tanbini's liberation date is not until the end of 2029. The former cash and carry apprentice had originally planned to use his lottery winnings for driving lessons and a car but by 2019 had lost every penny. He was previously sentenced in 2025 to five years and five months for supplying cocaine worth around £150,000.

In 2019, he was caught with about £1,000 worth of cannabis after being stopped for dangerous driving. He admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without insurance, and possession of cannabis, informing the court that he had already blown most of his teenage lottery win. Caird noted that Tanbini now has only around £2,000 left from his original fortune.

Solicitor Jim Laverty, representing Hards, mentioned that Hards's daughter was born three weeks ago and that his client understood the seriousness of the offence. Laverty argued that imposing a custodial sentence would significantly impact others





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Lottery Winner Drug Dealing Petrol Bomb Threat Dundee Home Raid Jack Tanbini

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