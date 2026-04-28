Lottie Moss Debuts New Boyfriend Amidst Company Liquidation

Former model Lottie Moss makes her red carpet debut with art advisor Themy Kalaitzis while simultaneously facing financial challenges due to the liquidation of her company, LottieM Ltd, following a decline in income after leaving OnlyFans.

Lottie Moss , the 28-year-old former model and half-sister of Kate Moss, recently made her first public appearance with new boyfriend Themy Kalaitzis at the London premiere of Billie Eilish ’s concert film, ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’.

Moss showcased a sophisticated look, opting for a structured black satin corset-style bodice paired with a sweetheart neckline, an open black coat adorned with fur trim, and dark jeans. Her blonde hair was styled in an elegant updo. Kalaitzis, an art advisor for Maddox Gallery, complemented her look in a classic black blazer and trousers with a matching T-shirt.

Reports suggest the couple’s relationship is progressing rapidly, with sources indicating they are ‘getting serious’ after a series of dates in London. Moss subtly confirmed their romance on social media a few weeks prior, sharing a photo of Kalaitzis during a romantic candlelit dinner and teasing their status in a playful TikTok video. The couple’s shared appreciation for the arts is reportedly a key element in their connection, with Moss enjoying exploring this world through Kalaitzis’s expertise.

However, Moss’s blossoming personal life is juxtaposed with recent financial difficulties. Following her departure from OnlyFans last year, where she previously earned up to £30,000 per month, her income has significantly decreased. This decline has left her struggling to settle outstanding tax debts with HMRC (Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs), the UK’s tax authority. She had previously relied on company cash reserves, LottieM Ltd, during the pandemic when earnings initially dipped, but those funds have been depleted.

Despite efforts to diversify her income through new ventures, including an upcoming YouTube channel and exploration of alternative revenue streams over the past seven months, these initiatives haven’t yet generated sufficient funds to cover the substantial debts. The situation has led to the insolvency of her company and the decision to liquidate it as a means of addressing the financial obligations.

Sources close to Moss describe her as ‘embarrassed’ by the situation but determined to move forward and rebuild her career. Moss’s decision to leave OnlyFans stemmed from a desire to pursue ‘something more entrepreneurial’, despite the platform’s lucrative income. Her foray into explicit content had previously caused friction within her family, including a reported falling out with her sister, Kate Moss, and other relatives after she moved to Los Angeles in 2021.

She acknowledged anticipating a less forgiving reception in the UK, but the backlash was more significant than expected, leading to the loss of friendships within the modelling industry and a period of strained relations with her mother and family. Despite these challenges, Moss is now focused on commercial modelling and exploring new opportunities in the entertainment industry. The liquidation of LottieM Ltd represents a voluntary closure due to unmanageable debts, a common practice for companies facing financial hardship.

Moss’s current priority is to repay HMRC and begin a fresh chapter in her career, leaving behind the financial struggles and focusing on future prospects





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