Lottie Moss Debuts New Boyfriend Themy Kalaitzis at Lavish Marbella Resort Launch Party Amidst Financial Woes

Lottie Moss and her new boyfriend Themy Kalaitzis were seen stepping out together at the Gran Marbella Resort & Beach Club launch party in Marbella. The pair mingled with Made In Chelsea stars Olivia Bentley and Sam Prince. The event celebrated the opening of the luxury resort. Moss's appearance comes as she reportedly faces financial difficulties after quitting OnlyFans, with her company LottieM Ltd becoming insolvent.

Model Lottie Moss , 28, recently made a stylish appearance at the Gran Marbella Resort & Beach Club launch party, marking the official start of the summer season on the Costa del Sol. She was accompanied by her new boyfriend, Themy Kalaitzis , and fellow Made In Chelsea stars Olivia Bentley and Sam Prince. Moss captivated onlookers in a striking pink floral dress that featured an asymmetrical neckline and long, flared sleeves with a bold combination of floral and leopard-print detailing.

Her ensemble was further enhanced by yellow open-toe heels and a chic white cross-body bag. Themy Kalaitzis complemented her look with a suave brown button-up shirt and beige trousers, and the couple were photographed sharing intimate moments, appearing undeniably smitten. The launch party, held at the newly opened five-star Gran Marbella Resort & Beach Club, attracted a fashionable crowd of international tastemakers, creatives, and brand associates. The event celebrated the resort's debut as a premier luxury destination on the Mediterranean, promising a blend of high-end hospitality and relaxed Andalusian charm with an elevated beach club experience. DJs, cocktails, and a vibrant party atmosphere set the scene for the sunset celebration by the sea, which extended late into the night. Olivia Bentley, 30, showcased a leggy silhouette in a strapless satin blue dress paired with white wedges and accessorized with gold jewelry and a brown straw clutch. Sam Prince, 28, presented a smart appearance in a black button-up shirt and cream linen trousers. Lottie Moss and Themy Kalaitzis have been increasingly public about their relationship in recent weeks, with Moss hinting at their status through social media posts, including a TikTok video where Kalaitzis kissed her on the head. A source close to the couple revealed to The Sun that their relationship is progressing seriously, noting their shared interest in the arts and that Moss is enjoying exploring that world. Despite the blossoming romance, Lottie has recently faced financial challenges. It's reported that her income has significantly decreased since she ceased posting on the OnlyFans platform last year, leading to difficulties in settling outstanding tax debts. Her company, LottieM Ltd, has reportedly depleted cash reserves, and while new ventures like an upcoming YouTube channel are in development, they have not yet generated sufficient revenue to cover the substantial debts, resulting in the company's insolvency. Insiders indicate that Moss is embarrassed by the situation and has made the decision to liquidate her company to address her tax obligations. This marks a significant shift after previously earning substantial monthly income from OnlyFans, a situation that had been an ongoing concern regarding tax compliance. This glamorous outing comes amidst reports of Lottie Moss's financial struggles following her departure from OnlyFans. The model, who previously earned up to £30,000 per month on the platform, is now facing insolvency issues with her company, LottieM Ltd. Sources suggest her income has been drastically reduced, preventing her from clearing outstanding HMRC debts. She had reportedly drawn on her company's cash reserves during the pandemic when her earnings first declined, leaving insufficient funds to meet her tax obligations. Despite efforts to diversify her income streams over the past seven months with new projects like an upcoming YouTube channel, these ventures have yet to generate enough capital to offset the significant debts. Insiders stated that Moss is embarrassed by the situation and has decided to liquidate her company after failing to earn enough to settle her tax bills. She had been earning large sums monthly from OnlyFans but struggled to keep up with the tax requirements, which had been an ongoing issue for several years. After dealing with private matters, she feels it's time to move forward. The event in Marbella, however, provided a moment of celebration and public appearance for Moss and her new partner





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