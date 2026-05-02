Lottie Moss Displays Daring Looks Amidst Financial Troubles and New Romance

Model Lottie Moss shares racy Instagram photos as her company faces liquidation due to unpaid taxes, while simultaneously enjoying a blossoming relationship with art advisor Themy Kalaitzis.

Lottie Moss , the half-sister of supermodel Kate Moss , has been navigating a complex period marked by both personal and financial challenges. Recently, she showcased a series of daring looks on Instagram, seemingly attempting to put aside the difficulties stemming from the liquidation of her company, LottieM Ltd. The company's closure is attributed to outstanding tax debts, a consequence of a significant income reduction after she left the OnlyFans platform last year.

While earning substantial amounts on OnlyFans – reportedly up to £30,000 per month – Moss struggled to manage her tax obligations, an issue that had been ongoing for several years. Attempts to diversify her income through new ventures like a YouTube channel and exploring other opportunities haven't yet generated sufficient revenue to cover the debts. Amidst these financial concerns, Moss appears to be finding solace in a new relationship with art advisor Themy Kalaitzis.

The couple has been spotted on several dates in London, including a recent coffee outing in Notting Hill where they displayed affection for each other. Sources suggest their connection is becoming serious, with both sharing a mutual interest in the arts. Moss initially went 'Instagram official' with Kalaitzis a few weeks ago, sharing glimpses of their time together, including a candlelit dinner and a playful TikTok video hinting at their relationship status.

This new romance offers a positive counterpoint to the stress surrounding her business affairs. Moss's decision to liquidate her company reflects a proactive step to address her financial situation. She previously expressed a desire to pursue more entrepreneurial endeavors, despite the lucrative income she was earning on OnlyFans. Her departure from the platform, however, led to a sharp decline in earnings, exacerbating her existing tax liabilities.

The situation has reportedly caused Moss embarrassment, but she is now focused on rebuilding her career, concentrating on commercial modeling and exploring new opportunities within the entertainment industry. The liquidation process allows her to attempt to repay HMRC and move forward, signaling a desire for a fresh start and a renewed focus on her professional life.

Her family relationships have also been strained in the past due to her content creation choices, adding another layer of complexity to her current situation





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