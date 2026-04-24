Lottie Moss Liquidates Company Amidst Financial Struggles, Spotted with Boyfriend in Notting Hill

Model Lottie Moss has reportedly liquidated her company to settle outstanding tax bills following a decline in income after leaving OnlyFans. She was seen enjoying a day out with boyfriend Themy Kalaitzis in London.

Lottie Moss , the half-sister of renowned model Kate Moss, was spotted enjoying a day out with her boyfriend, Themy Kalaitzis , in Notting Hill , London, seemingly unconcerned by recent financial difficulties .

The 28-year-old model, known for her previous success on OnlyFans, has reportedly faced a significant income reduction since discontinuing her account in 2025, choosing instead to pursue commercial modeling and a YouTube channel. Sources indicate that Moss has been navigating financial strain, including a substantial tax bill, and has ultimately decided to liquidate her company, LottieM Ltd, to address these debts.

This decision follows a period where she relied on company reserves during the pandemic, leaving insufficient funds to cover her tax obligations. Moss previously earned up to £30,000 per month through her OnlyFans content, but struggled to manage the associated tax liabilities, a problem that persisted for several years.

While she sought to diversify her income streams with new ventures like her upcoming YouTube channel over the past seven months, these efforts haven't yet generated enough revenue to offset her debts. An insider revealed that Moss is embarrassed by the situation but determined to move forward and rebuild her career. She initially left OnlyFans seeking 'something more entrepreneurial,' despite the platform's lucrative earnings. The liquidation of her company is a voluntary step taken due to its unsustainable financial position.

The couple were seen sharing a kiss and enjoying time with friends at the Walmer Castle pub and a local sushi restaurant, appearing relaxed and carefree despite the underlying financial pressures. This situation marks a turning point for Moss, who previously experienced a more accepting environment for her career choices in Los Angeles.

She had previously spoken about strained relationships with family members following her move to LA and the posting of raunchy content, noting a different societal acceptance of such work in the US compared to the UK. However, her return to London brought increased scrutiny and challenges. The Daily Mail had previously reported on a fallout with family members in August 2024.

Despite these challenges, Moss remains focused on rebuilding her career through commercial modeling and exploring new opportunities in the entertainment industry. The liquidation of LottieM Ltd represents a difficult but necessary step in her efforts to start anew and resolve her financial obligations





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Lottie Moss Onlyfans Financial Difficulties Tax Bill Themy Kalaitzis Notting Hill

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