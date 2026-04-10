Lottie Moss to Liquidate Company After OnlyFans Income Decline

Model Lottie Moss, sister of Kate Moss, is liquidating her company, LottieM Ltd, after a drop in income following her departure from OnlyFans. She previously earned up to £30,000 monthly on the platform but faced tax debt. Moss is now focusing on commercial modeling and new entertainment opportunities.

Model Lottie Moss , sister of supermodel Kate Moss, has reportedly decided to liquidate her company, LottieM Ltd, after facing financial difficulties. The decision comes after a significant drop in income following her departure from the adult content platform OnlyFans. Moss, who was once earning up to £30,000 per month on the platform, is said to have struggled with outstanding tax bills and now seeks to move forward and rebuild her career.

Lottie has been seen in public looking fantastic, wearing a very daring ensemble as she got ready to attend a screening of Euphoria series three on Friday and shared the snaps to her Instagram Story. She is said to be focusing on commercial modeling and new opportunities in entertainment, attempting to diversify her business through ventures like an upcoming YouTube channel. However, these new projects have yet to generate sufficient income to offset the debts accumulated during her time on OnlyFans and since leaving, leading to the insolvency of her company. A source close to Moss indicated that she is embarrassed by the situation and views liquidation as a necessary step to address her tax obligations and start anew. Lottie has been quoted stating she wants to pursue something more entrepreneurial and has been concentrating on commercial modeling and new opportunities in entertainment.\Moss’s journey has been marked by significant shifts in her career path and personal life. Following her move to Los Angeles in 2021 and subsequent involvement with OnlyFans, she faced a fallout with her family, including her half-sister Kate Moss. She described the challenges of returning to London and the impact it had on her relationships, admitting to losing friends and experiencing a period of turmoil. While her career shift was reportedly more accepted in the US, where adult content platforms are more normalized, the transition back to the UK proved to be more difficult. She has mentioned in public she has been trying to rebuild her career and start over and has been making plans to keep her career moving forward. Her decision to leave OnlyFans marks a strategic rebrand, aiming to secure high-end modeling deals and lucrative endorsements. This transition also reflects her commitment to mental well-being, as she has publicly discussed her struggles with addiction and depression. In recent times she has also appeared as a coach on Germany's Next Top Model, hosted by Heidi Klum, and starred on the cover of Italian F magazine last year, all pointing to a renewed focus on her modeling career and the efforts she has put forth.\This decision signifies a significant chapter in Lottie Moss's career, highlighting the complexities of navigating the entertainment industry and managing financial responsibilities. Her experience underscores the challenges associated with the adult content industry, particularly concerning financial management and social perception. The difficulties Moss faced with outstanding tax bills and the subsequent liquidation of her company serve as a cautionary tale for individuals in similar situations. While the details surrounding the exact amounts of debt remain unclear, the overall situation reflects the need for financial acumen and planning, especially when dealing with potentially lucrative yet volatile income streams. Moss's efforts to rebuild her career and explore new ventures demonstrate her determination to adapt and evolve. The upcoming YouTube channel and focus on commercial modeling highlight her commitment to building a sustainable career path. The fact that the debts have led to the downfall of her company, also reveals the pressure and the importance of being aware of one's finances in the industry. Moss, who was educated at the £20,000-a-year Bede's School and has modelled for designer brands, including Chanel and Calvin Klein, said the reaction from those closest to her had been particularly difficult





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lottie Moss Onlyfans Liquidation Modeling Financial Troubles

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Busy parents can transform a patchy lawn this April with just 1 easy stepOverseeding in April strengthens your lawn, improves colour, and reduces moss, creating a lush outdoor space for family life.

Read more »

The Handmaid's Tale: Elisabeth Moss Returns in The Testaments, Sending Fans into a FrenzyThe Handmaid's Tale spin-off, The Testaments, sees the unexpected return of Elisabeth Moss as June, sending fans into an ecstatic reaction. The new series, based on Margaret Atwood's sequel, explores the story approximately 15 years after the original series. The series premieres with June's surprise appearance, promising to delve deeper into the dystopian world and the fight for freedom.

Read more »

Amazon's long-lasting' lawn seed 'makes grass grow like mad''The very best, most effective moss kill and garden lawn feed I’ve had'

Read more »

Katie Price's Husband Lee Andrews Joins OnlyFans Amidst Billionaire ClaimsLee Andrews, husband of Katie Price, is joining OnlyFans, despite previously claiming to be a billionaire. The announcement, made via Instagram, raises questions about his finances and credibility, especially in light of the couple's whirlwind marriage and accusations of financial deceit. Price is not visiting Dubai, awaiting his UK return.

Read more »

Katie Price's Husband Lee Andrews Joins OnlyFans Amidst Billionaire Claims and Financial ScrutinyLee Andrews, the husband of Katie Price, is joining OnlyFans, prompting questions given his previous claims of immense wealth. The move follows their quick marriage and raises further scrutiny of his financial background, as allegations of being a scammer have surfaced. Price states she will not visit Andrews, but will wait for him to return to the UK.

Read more »

Katie Price's Husband Lee Andrews Unveils New Tattoo, Joins OnlyFans Amid Financial ScrutinyLee Andrews, husband of Katie Price, sparks intrigue with a new 'owned by Katie' tattoo. This comes as he joins OnlyFans and faces questions about his wealth and rapid marriage to the TV star.

Read more »