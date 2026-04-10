Lough Erne Resort Named UK's Best-Rated Hotel by Which? Travel

Lough Erne Resort in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, has been awarded the coveted five-star rating by Which? Travel, making it the UK's best-rated hotel. The resort, known for its stunning location, championship golf course, Thai-themed spa, and excellent value, impressed the independent consumer champion's inspectors. Rooms start from around £200 a night.

Lough Erne Resort , a luxury waterside retreat nestled in the heart of Enniskillen , Northern Ireland , has been crowned the UK's best-rated hotel by Which? Travel , earning the coveted five-star rating . This exceptional achievement marks only the second time in eight years that a UK hotel has received this top accolade from the independent consumer champion, which conducts its reviews undercover to maintain impartiality.

The resort's stunning location, coupled with its excellent value and high-quality amenities, has clearly impressed the inspectors, who lauded its overall experience. Offering rooms starting from around £200 a night, Lough Erne Resort provides guests with access to a championship golf course designed by Nick Faldo, a luxurious Thai-themed spa, and breathtaking views of Erne Lough, all contributing to its outstanding reputation. The resort’s allure is further enhanced by its association with history, having hosted the G8 summit in 2013, attended by global leaders including US President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin.\The resort's appeal goes beyond its scenic setting and luxurious amenities, extending to its dining experiences. Which? Travel's editor, Rory Boland, specifically highlighted the exceptional breakfast offerings, praising the use of locally sourced ingredients such as eggs from a nearby farm, bacon from County Armagh, and a delicately flavored butter and tarragon sauce from County Derry. These culinary delights are served in the elegant Catalina restaurant, which also offers AA rosette-awarded cuisine with views of the Nick Faldo golf course. The architecture of Lough Erne Resort is inspired by Scotland's grand country houses, featuring a sweeping staircase and a welcoming drawing room. The rooms, decorated with Egyptian cotton linen, provide guests with a comfortable and sophisticated experience. The resort features 25 lodges and 95 rooms, providing a variety of accommodation options to suit different preferences. Its ability to offer a premium experience without exorbitant pricing further solidifies its position as a top-value destination. The fact that guests can access such quality facilities and services for a reasonable price is a key factor in its positive assessment by Which? Travel. The resort was bought in 2015 by US-based Advantage Capital Holdings and TRU Hotels and Resorts.\Gareth Byrne, the General Manager of Lough Erne Resort, expressed immense pride and honor in receiving this prestigious recognition. He emphasized the significance of the independent and anonymous nature of the Which? Travel reviews, stressing that the award reflects the authentic experience enjoyed by guests. Byrne stated that receiving a five-star rating from such a trusted consumer authority is a testament to the dedication and commitment of the entire team at Lough Erne Resort. The resort's ability to maintain a high standard of service and provide exceptional value for money is a key factor in its continued success. The combination of its impressive facilities, stunning location, attentive service, and reasonable prices has secured its place as a leading destination in the UK. The blend of luxury and affordability at Lough Erne Resort makes it an attractive option for travelers seeking a memorable and worthwhile experience. The resort continues to attract visitors from around the world who are drawn to its unique blend of beauty, recreation, and relaxation





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lough Erne Resort Hotel Which? Travel Northern Ireland Enniskillen Five-Star Rating Luxury Golf Course Spa Best Value G8 Summit

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Walt Disney World Resort in Florida brings back FREE Disney Dining and Drinks for 2027 holidays. Here's everything you need to knowFree Disney Dining & Drinks returns for selected 2027 Walt Disney World stays; see key dates, savings and perks before booking your trip

Read more »

Blue-green algae: First sighting of the year in Lough NeaghThe algae was spotted on the south-west shore off the Washingbay Lough Walk.

Read more »

Jan Carson: Would flooding Lough Neagh solve the blue-green algae problem?Jan Carson examines flooding Lough Neagh in her new novel, but the idea isn't as far fetched as it sounds, because it was almost attempted before.

Read more »

NFL Insider Dianna Russini and Coach Mike Vrabel Under Scrutiny Following Photos at Arizona ResortPhotos of NFL insider Dianna Russini and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel at an Arizona resort spark online speculation and denials amid questions of journalistic ethics.

Read more »

Vogue Williams Enjoys Family Holiday in St. Barths Amidst Marriage RumorsVogue Williams is currently enjoying a spring break in St. Barths with her family at the Eden Roc resort, owned by her in-laws. This comes after she addressed rumors about her marriage to Spencer Matthews, asserting their happiness and solid relationship.

Read more »

Huge new £50,000,000 Manchester resort set to be UK's biggest paid-for attractionSneak peek images of Therme Manchester – a huge new resort combining spa and waterpark facilities opening in 2028 – have just been unveiled.

Read more »