Louis Tomlinson Unfollows Zayn Malik Amidst Reports of Violent Altercation

Louis Tomlinson has unfollowed Zayn Malik on Instagram, fueling speculation of a feud following alleged reports of a physical fight between the former One Direction bandmates during the filming of a Netflix show. The incident reportedly involved a comment about Louis's late mother, leading to a punch and subsequent head injury for Tomlinson. The fallout has extended to social media, with fans expressing dismay, and Netflix reportedly canceling their planned road trip series.

Louis Tomlinson has seemingly confirmed a rift with former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik by unfollowing him on Instagram. This action follows reports of a physical altercation between the two artists. Previous accounts suggested that Zayn allegedly punched Louis in the face during the filming of a Netflix show, with the incident reportedly stemming from a comment made about Louis's late mother. The unfollowing, noticed by observant fans, has generated significant emotional responses on social media platforms, with many expressing heartbreak over the apparent breakdown in their relationship.

Zayn continues to follow Louis on Instagram, while Louis's recent action indicates a definitive separation from his former bandmate in the digital space. The wider implications of Zayn's behavior are also a concern among his friends, who fear he may be isolating himself. Zayn has resided in the United States full-time since 2018. Louis also spends considerable time in the US due to his nine-year-old son with stylist Briana Jungwirth.

An insider revealed to The Sun that the music industry is growing increasingly impatient with Zayn's pattern of behavior, including show cancellations. This has led to a negative reputation, particularly concerning album releases that promise a chance to see him perform, only to be followed by cancellations. Such actions are perceived as damaging to his image and are causing frustration among fans.

Beyond the professional repercussions, there is also a deep concern for Zayn's personal well-being. Friends have long expressed worries about his struggles with personal demons, including his reported marijuana use and a tendency to spend extended periods in complete solitude, effectively cutting himself off from the outside world. Representatives for both Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have been contacted by the Daily Mail for comment.

The initial reports of the altercation described Zayn punching Louis and causing a head injury after a remark about Louis's deceased mother. This occurred during the filming of a Netflix road trip series. The reported incident led to Louis's sisters, Phoebe and Lottie, also unfollowing Zayn on Instagram. The proposed Netflix project, a multi-million-pound deal for the former bandmates to travel across the US and discuss their lives and shared memories, is said to have been scrapped.

According to The Sun, the alleged physical altercation led to Zayn punching Louis, resulting in a concussion and the need for medical attention. Sources indicate that during filming, Zayn began exhibiting disruptive behavior and engaging in arguments, which escalated into the physical confrontation. Zayn's alleged comment about Louis's mother, Johannah Deakin, who passed away in 2016 after a battle with leukemia, is reported to be the catalyst for the incident. An insider described Louis as being stunned and in shock before the attack.

The series, reportedly produced by Campfire Studios, has been dropped by Netflix in the wake of the altercation. The two artists have reportedly not communicated since the incident, which is said to have occurred six months prior. Representatives for Netflix, Campfire Studios, and both Zayn and Louis have been approached for comment.

Earlier reports in January had hinted at a falling out between the former One Direction members following their reunion for this new road trip show. Sources close to the production had indicated that the series might have explored the tragic death of their bandmate Liam Payne. An insider had previously told The Sun that the show was anticipated to be a major success for Netflix and would undoubtedly generate immense excitement among One Direction's global fanbase.

While the concept of British boyband members traveling across America might seem unconventional, most of them now have significant ties to the US. The series was also seen as an opportunity for introspection and deep conversations about the band's remarkable journey since their formation on The X Factor fifteen years ago.





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