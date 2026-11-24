Baroness Louise Casey condemns the lack of NHS support for dementia families, backing the Dementia Carers Together appeal with the Alzheimer's Society.

Baroness Louise Casey has launched a scathing critique of the British social care system, describing the current support for unpaid dementia carers as a joke. The government adviser and chair of the independent commission on adult social care stated that society is turning a blind eye to the severe suffering of families ravaged by the disease. She emphasized that many relatives are left to struggle alone for years with little to no assistance from the state.

Baroness Casey warned that the stigma attached to aging and dementia creates a double burden for elderly patients. She noted that people collectively stick their heads in the sand regarding the condition, leading to a systemic failure where diagnosed individuals receive no clear offer of treatment or practical advice. This lack of guidance leaves carers isolated and uncertain about available resources.

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Systemic Failures in NHS Care

Baroness Casey described the treatment of dementia patients as utterly shameful during her review of adult social care. She revealed that she previously assumed a diagnosis would trigger an NHS care plan and guidance. Instead, her commission found that patients and families are often left to navigate the complex healthcare system alone without a clear roadmap for support or future care.

The government adviser stated that the current NHS offer is invisible and non-existent for many. She argued that being told only to undergo an assessment without knowing what the outcome will be is inadequate. Families expect to know what drugs they can access and what practical help is available from both the National Health Service and future social care structures.

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Dementia Carers Together Appeal

Baroness Casey is publicly backing the Daily Mail's landmark Dementia Carers Together appeal launched in partnership with the Alzheimer's Society and Mail Force charity. The initiative aims to raise millions of pounds to fund a pioneering support network for those caring for loved ones. This partnership seeks to address the critical void in official care provision through community-driven solutions.

The funding will deliver nationwide six-week courses designed for friends and relatives of people living with dementia. These sessions will provide vital information about legal rights and available services. Participants will have the opportunity to meet others in similar situations, helping to combat the loneliness and exhaustion that often accompany caregiving responsibilities.

Stakeholder Views and Future Plans

The appeal targets the 2.5 million people in the UK who provide some form of care for dementia patients. Data indicates that four out of five carers have reached a crisis point at least once. Baroness Casey praised the Daily Mail and Alzheimer's Society for taking action but expressed sorrow that government intervention has been insufficient to prevent such widespread distress.

The independent commission on adult social care is due to report next year with recommendations for the government. A key priority is defining what patients and families should expect following a diagnosis. Baroness Casey supports the concept of a National Care Service proposed by Andy Burnham to ensure standardized and transparent support.

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Impact on Families and Society

Baroness Casey stressed that families who have contributed taxes and national insurance deserve reliable support. She argued that the public needs to know exactly what to expect when dementia strikes. This includes clarity on drug access, treatment options, and the nature of practical assistance provided by the state.

The call for radical changes highlights the urgent need for systemic reform in dementia care. By combining high-level policy recommendations with direct community support, the Dementia Carers Together initiative aims to improve the quality of life for millions. The success of this partnership could set a precedent for future social care funding and implementation.