Louise Haigh Struggles in PMQs Debut for Andy Burnham

First Secretary Louise Haigh delivered a weak performance during her first Prime Minister's Questions, failing to match the energy of predecessors while facing sharp Tory questioning.

First Secretary Louise Haigh made her debut at Prime Minister's Questions on behalf of Prime Minister Andy Burnham, delivering a performance that fell short of expectations. The event highlighted significant challenges for the government representative as she faced intense scrutiny from opposition benches.

Haigh's Weak Parliamentary Performance

Louise Haigh arrived in the Commons chamber accompanied by Chancellor John Healey, who remained close throughout the session. She held a red ministerial file and adopted a demeanor described by observers as resembling former minister Richard Holme. Her delivery was notably soft-spoken, making it difficult for members to hear her clearly over the noise in the chamber. Critics noted that her style lacked the streetwise repartee often associated with her political background.

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The atmosphere contrasted sharply with previous sessions led by Angela Rayner. Former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner sat on the front bench but remained largely immobile during the proceedings. Observers pointed out that Haigh did not match the dynamic energy or theatrical presence that characterized Rayner's tenure at the despatch box.

Tory Opposition Challenges Welfare Claims

Conservative MP Alex Burghart handled the primary questioning duties after Kemi Badenoch delegated the role. Burghart maintained impressive calm while posing direct questions about government spending. He opened with a query regarding the total amount the administration plans to spend on working-age welfare this year.

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Louise Haigh responded by stating the government remains committed to reducing the benefits bill. Her attempt to frame the cuts as being done in a Labour way received laughter from both sides of the chamber. Burghart continued to press on the ten-year plan, causing Haigh to jabber nervously during her responses.

Speaker Intervenes and Backbench Dynamics

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House, issued a ruling against a backbench Tory member for heckling. He stated that shouting down a woman does not look good, a comment that drew attention given the frequent interruptions faced by other female frontbenchers. This intervention occurred while a delegation from Ivory Coast observed from the gallery upstairs.

Earlier in the week, Government Chief Whip Anneliese Midgley updated her wardrobe choice. She switched from a lumpy suit to a pinstripe design, receiving positive feedback for the change. Meanwhile, Labour MPs displayed glum expressions as the session progressed without the usual incident or impetus seen in previous debates.