Louise Harris Crowdfunds M25 Fines After Just Stop Oil Protest

Just Stop Oil activist Louise Harris seeks donations to pay £800 fines for her 2022 M25 motorway blockade, which cost police £1.1 million in operations.

Just Stop Oil activist Louise Harris has launched a crowdfunding campaign to cover the court-imposed fines resulting from her role in a major motorway blockade. The 28-year-old Cambridge graduate organized the appeal to raise money for the £800 penalty she received for her involvement in the November 2022 M25 protests. Harris, who became a central figure in the climate movement, stated she has no regrets about the direct action that disrupted traffic for thousands of motorists. She clarified that the funds raised will assist in paying her fine as well as the penalties for two other activists who participated in the same demonstration.

M25 Blockade Economic Fallout

The protest, which began on November 7, 2022, involved activists climbing onto gantries above the M25, Britain's busiest motorway. The demonstration forced police to erect roadblocks to ensure public safety and prevent accidents. The resulting gridlock caused significant economic damage, with later trials revealing losses of £765,000 for motorists. The Metropolitan Police incurred costs of £1.1 million to manage the operation, which affected at least 700,000 vehicles over the course of four days. Harris, then 24, was the most visible protester during the event, featuring in viral videos where she expressed despair over the future.

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Court Sentencing And Legal Penalties

Harris and her co-defendants pleaded guilty to their charges during legal proceedings that took place after the four-day disruption. The presiding judge sentenced Harris and the two other offenders to between 80 and 100 hours of unpaid community service. In addition to the community work, the court levied an £800 fine on each participant. Harris described the sentencing as relatively light compared to the heavy prison terms given to other activists involved in similar actions later in 2024. She noted the surreal experience of sharing the courthouse with figures such as Russell Brand and Tommy Robinson during her proceedings.

Crowdfunding Campaign Details

The fundraising page on Crowdfunder was created to collect donations for the collective fines of Harris and her two friends. The target amount was set at £2,400, representing the total cost of the three fines. The appeal gained immediate traction, receiving £2,530 from 112 supporters within a short period. One donor commented on the page, expressing admiration for the activism with a message reading 'With Love and Rage and Admiration for EVER'. Harris encouraged contributions of any size, stating that even a small donation would be appreciated as she sought to resolve her legal obligations.

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Activist Stance And Broader Context

Harris maintained that her decision to participate in the blockade was driven by moral conviction and a desire to highlight the climate crisis. She told the court she acted out of love for the planet and did not regret her actions for a second. The protest was part of a broader campaign by Just Stop Oil to demand an end to all new oil and gas licenses in the UK. Harris questioned why authorities only responded when young people disrupted essential infrastructure, asking how many more warnings were needed before governments acted.

Judicial Outcomes For Co-Defendants

The legal repercussions for the M25 protests extended beyond the immediate fines and community service for Harris. Five co-demonstrators, known as the 'Whole Truth Five', received significantly harsher sentences in 2024. Just Stop Oil co-founder Roger Hallam was sentenced to five years in prison. His fellow activists Daniel Shaw, Louise Lancaster, Lucia Whittaker De Abreu, and Cressida Gethin each received four-year prison terms. These sentences contrast sharply with the outcomes for Harris and her companions, reflecting the varying judicial approaches to the same series of events.