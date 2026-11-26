Nursery worker Louise Kitchen is banned by the Scottish Social Services Council following convictions for dragging and assaulting young children at Marina View Nursery in Troon.

Nursery worker Louise Kitchen has been permanently banned from the care profession by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) after a tribunal found she engaged in a pattern of aggressive physical abuse toward children. The 40-year-old, who worked at Marina View Nursery in Troon, South Ayrshire, admitted to dragging a five-year-old boy across the floor and pushing another child to the ground after he damaged a sandcastle.

Tribunal Confirms Pattern of Abuse Against Children

While Kitchen was previously convicted of a single assault charge and fined £700, the SSSC hearing established a broader timeline of misconduct spanning from 2023 to 2024. The tribunal determined that Kitchen inflicted both physical and emotional harm on young children, displaying a consistent lack of professional restraint and compassion.

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Evidence presented to the panel included incidents where Kitchen grabbed a three-year-old boy by the arm on July 31, 2024, and forcibly sat him on the floor. She was also accused of pulling a four-year-old girl by her ankles, causing the child to fall, in an incident reported on August 2, 2024. The panel concluded that these actions were not isolated but part of a repetitive pattern of aggressive behavior.

Staff and Management Report Aggressive Conduct

The allegations against Louise Kitchen came to light when staff members at Marina View Nursery raised concerns with management. The nursery's new ownership team, led by Claire McCrossin, immediately suspended Kitchen and reported the incidents to the police upon taking control of the facility.

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Tribunal members heard from staff who expressed significant discomfort with Kitchen's rough handling of children and her aggressive demeanor. Despite previous advice to avoid physical restraint and to utilize de-escalation strategies, Kitchen reportedly failed to change her approach, continuing to physically manage children in a manner that caused distress and potential harm.

SSSC Bans Worker for Lack of Remorse and Insight

The Scottish Social Services Council concluded that Kitchen's conduct fell far below the expected standards for anyone working in the childcare sector. The panel highlighted that Kitchen demonstrated a fundamental disrespect for professional regulations and showed an absence of insight, regret, or remorse for her actions.

The tribunal noted that Kitchen's communication was often aggressive and that she struggled to manage her own temperament within the nursery setting. This lack of professional accountability led the SSSC to determine that a prohibition order was necessary to protect the public and uphold the integrity of the care profession.

Parents and Nursery Leadership Welcome Final Outcome

Claire McCrossin, the new owner of Marina View Nursery, stated her commitment to creating a safe and welcoming environment for all children. The nursery leadership expressed that they felt appalled and let down by Kitchen's conduct but were committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the children in their care.

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Parents at the nursery expressed relief that the matter has been resolved. One mother noted that families were thankful for the quick response from management and the subsequent legal and professional actions. She emphasized that the outcome ensures Kitchen will never work with children again, allowing the community to move forward with confidence in the safety of their children.