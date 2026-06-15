Louise Redknapp Admits Feeling Confident After Three Decades in the Public Eye

Singer Louise Redknapp has revealed her change in attitude as she heads back into the music scene after three decades in the public eye. She has admitted that she has only recently started to feel confident in her own skin and is now at an age where she cares less about what people think and knows what is truly important in life.

Louise Redknapp has admitted she has only recently started to feel confident in her own skin after three decades in the public eye . The singer, 51, has announced her first solo live tour in almost a decade, and has revealed her change in attitude as she heads back into the music scene .

Speaking on Channel 4's Sunday Brunch, Louise pointed out the differences between fame in the nineties, when she was part of the girlband Eternal before going solo, and today. She noted that back in the 90s, people had a lot more privacy due to the lack of social media and comments sections.

In contrast, Louise finds the comments section on social media to be overwhelming and disturbing. She admitted that she tries not to read posts about herself online, but sometimes gets caught up in reading them. Louise believes it has taken her a long time to reach a point where she feels confident in her own skin, and that she is now at an age where she cares less about what people think and knows what is truly important in life.

The singer will be hitting the road in 2027 to mark the 30th anniversary of her debut solo album, Naked, while also showcasing her 2025 record, Confessions. Her two sons, Charlie and William, are not bothered by their mum's return to the spotlight, and Louise believes that they are secretly proud of her. Louise is now in a relationship with Drew Michael, following her split from Jamie Redknapp in 2017, after 19 years of marriage.

She has spoken candidly about their future plans and has admitted that she is enjoying having special times with someone. When asked about wedding bells, Louise said that she is not even thinking that far ahead and is just focusing on enjoying the present moment. She also hit back at 'toyboy' criticism due to their nine-year age gap, stating that age is irrelevant to her and that she doesn't feel older than her partner





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Louise Redknapp Channel 4'S Sunday Brunch Eternal Drew Michael Jamie Redknapp Naked Confessions Public Eye Confidence Music Scene

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