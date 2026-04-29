Louise Thompson Accuses Alex Cooper of 'Stealing' Podcast Name 'Unwell'

Former Made In Chelsea star Louise Thompson claims Alex Cooper's podcast network name was originally her idea, shared with someone connected to Cooper's management team, and alleges 'karma' is at play given Cooper's current controversies.

Louise Thompson , a former star of Made In Chelsea , has publicly accused Alex Cooper of appropriating the name ' Unwell ' for her podcast production company, The Unwell Network.

Thompson claims she conceived the idea for a podcast titled 'Unwell' or 'Unwellness' during a period of significant physical and mental health challenges following the birth of her son, Leo, in November 2021. Her postpartum experience involved life-threatening bleeding, multiple surgeries, and a prolonged recovery, leading to lasting physical complications and PTSD. Thompson detailed that she shared this podcast name idea with an executive connected to Alex Cooper’s management team during a meeting approximately two years ago.

At the time, she wasn’t in a suitable state to pursue the project, but she explicitly stated the name she envisioned. Thompson alleges that four to five months later, Alex Cooper announced the launch of The Unwell Network, utilizing the very same name. She views this as a suspicious coincidence, particularly given her prior discussion with individuals linked to Cooper’s professional circle. The timing and similarity of the name have led Thompson to believe that her idea was taken.

She expressed this sentiment in a TikTok video, stating 'karma is a b***h!

' and suggesting that Cooper’s current public controversies – including a feud with Alix Earle and allegations of workplace bullying within her company – are a consequence of this alleged appropriation. Thompson’s concept for 'Unwell' was intended as a commentary on the pervasive 'wellness' culture, acknowledging her own past promotion of wellness trends before experiencing severe health struggles. She believed the ironic title would resonate with her experiences and offer a unique perspective.

The origin of 'Unwell' as a brand name for Alex Cooper’s network stems from a phrase popularized during early episodes of her Call Her Daddy podcast, used to describe chaotic behavior or the effects of a hangover. The term originated from a 2018 anecdote shared by former co-host Sofia Franklyn, who emailed her boss stating 'I'm unwell' while at Coachella.

Thompson’s decision to publicly address this issue came after seeing a Bloomberg Business article detailing negative claims about The Unwell Network’s workplace environment and Cooper’s public disputes. She admitted she 'never thought she would share' this story but felt empowered to do so, describing herself as 'feeling like a big brave dog.

' The situation has ignited potential for a public dispute between the two influencers, adding another layer to the existing controversies surrounding Alex Cooper and her company





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Louise Thompson Alex Cooper Unwell Podcast Made In Chelsea Call Her Daddy Karma Alix Earle

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