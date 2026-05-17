Louise Thompson Apologises for Insensitive Potty Training Comments on Podcast

Former Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson issues a public apology after controversial comments about children’s hygiene habits during her podcast with fiancé Ryan Libbey. The remarks were criticised for insensitivity towards developmental challenges, prompting a lengthy apology and a promise to start a conversation on awareness in future episodes.

Former Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson has issued a public apology following a controversial comment she made on her podcast, He Said, She Said, alongside her fiancé Ryan Libbey.

The remarks, which were meant to be humorous, sparked outrage after they mocked the statistic that one in four children start school without being potty trained and a large percentage are incapable of feeding themselves independently. Thompson, who has actively worked in the maternity sector, later clarified that her comments were not intended to target children with special educational needs or disabilities but acknowledged that she and Libbey failed to consider the broader implications of their words.

In a lengthy statement shared on Instagram, Louise expressed deep regret, acknowledging that her and Ryan’s discussion was insensitive and offensive to many parents and children facing developmental challenges. She revealed that she had read the following backlash, including comments and videos from concerned listeners. Thompson, who disclosed that she has an invisible disability herself, explained her sensitivity to such issues and suggested that the couple might launch an informed episode of the podcast to raise awareness and foster empathy.

The pair had initially laughed about the statistics, with Louise joking about the burden placed on teachers who have to handle basic hygiene tasks. The backlash against Louise and Ryan’s podcast episode has raised broader concerns about how developmental milestones in children are perceived. Many parents and educators criticized the couple for not understanding the complexities of child development, emphasizing that every child progresses at their own pace.

The incident has sparked discussions about the pressures faced by teachers and caregivers when supporting children who may not meet typical developmental timelines. Thompson’s apology also hinted at a willingness to use this experience to promote more meaningful conversations about childhood development and the challenges faced by families.

Meanwhile, observers have noted the controversy reflects a growing conversation about privilege and awareness, urging public figures to consider the potential impact of their words more carefully





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Louise Thompson Made In Chelsea Podcast Controversy Child Development Public Apology

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