Louise Thompson Apologizes for Out-of-Touch Potty Training Comments, Takes Family Camping Trip

After sparking backlash for appearing to mock children who are still wearing nappies by the time they start school, Louise Thompson apologized for her comments and took her family on a camping trip.

Louise Thompson and her fiancé Ryan Libbey enjoyed a family camping trip with their son Leo over the weekend, after the star finally apologised for her out of touch potty training comments.

On Thursday, the pair sparked backlash after appearing to 'mock' children who are still wearing nappies by the time they start school, with furious followers pointing out reasons, including children with Special Educational Needs. Louise then took to social media on Saturday to share her deepest apologies as she explained it was never her intention to offend and she has 'tremendous admiration' for mothers struggling.

And the star then appeared to take some time away with her family as she shared on Instagram that they'd spent the night camping in a van for just £20-per-night





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Louise Thompson Fiancé Ryan Libbey Son Leo Family Camping Trip Apologized For Potty Training Comments Took Family Camping Trip Spoke About Children With Special Educational Raised Awareness For These Kinds Of Topics Had A Conversation On The Podcast Had A Further Conversation Had A More Informed Conversation Had A Conversation On The Podcast Had A Further Conversation Had A More Informed Conversation

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