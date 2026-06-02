Louise Thompson Marks Five Years Sober, Reflects on 'Chaotic' Drinking Days and Path to Recovery

Made In Chelsea star Louise Thompson commemorates five years of sobriety with a heartfelt Instagram post, detailing her past dependence on alcohol, the normalization of drinking in her social circles, and the transformative impact of choosing a sober life for herself and her family.

Louise Thompson , the 36-year-old Made In Chelsea star, has commemorated five years of sobriety with an emotionally raw and reflective post on Instagram. The mother-of-one shared a video juxtaposing clips from her younger days on the reality show with her present self, using a voiceover to detail her past dependence on alcohol.

She candidly admitted that during her peak drinking years, she only felt confident when drunk, as it provided a temporary, louder, and more interesting version of herself. Her alcohol use, which she described as a 'fine dance with alcoholism', was pervasive and normalized within her social and family circles, making the decision to quit both difficult and essential.

The journey to sobriety was not framed as an accomplishment but as a non-negotiable step necessary for survival amidst personal trauma and to build a sustainable life, particularly as a parent. She recounted the chaotic reality behind the scenes: constant drinking, having her car seized multiple times due to intoxication, waking up in random places, and losing important items. Alcohol, she explained, quietly eroded her relationships, clouded her judgment, and slowly distanced her from her true self.

The decision to stop drinking forced her to rebuild from the ground up, resulting in a stronger sense of self, revitalized family bonds, and newfound calm and presence. Reaching five years sober feels emotional for Thompson, given that there was a time she believed she couldn't go a week without alcohol. She addressed those struggling with addiction, emphasizing that they are not broken and that going against the grain can be the bravest act.

Her message underscores that life became significantly larger and more meaningful once alcohol no longer dominated it. By sharing her story, Thompson aims to destigmatize sobriety and inspire others facing similar battles, highlighting that recovery, while challenging, leads to profound personal growth and stability





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Louise Thompson Sobriety Alcoholism Made In Chelsea Reality TV Addiction Recovery Mental Health Parenting

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