Louise Thompson Opens Up About Her 'Wonderfully Painful' Surrogacy Journey

Louise Thompson, a 35-year-old TV personality and personal trainer, is embarking on a £50,000 IVF journey to start a family with her partner Ryan Libbey. Louise has recently suffered from various health issues due to complications from giving birth, including PTSD, post-natal anxiety, and lupus.

Former TV personality Louise Thompson is breaking her silence on her decision to use a surrogate to start a family after years of fertility issues.

The 35-year-old and her partner Ryan Libbey revealed their plans to expand their family earlier this year following an emergency caesarean in 2021 that left Louise almost dead. In a heartfelt post, Louise discussed how she is grieving the loss of not being able to carry another child again, despite being happy for others who are pregnant. She explains that her emotions are complicated and that she is trying to come to terms with her own birth trauma





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Louise Thompson Surrogacy IVF Fertility Issues Birth Trauma Ryan Libbey Family Planning Pregnancy Journey

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