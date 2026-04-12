Louise Thompson Questions Artemis II Mission's Authenticity, Echoing Moon Landing Doubts

Louise Thompson has voiced her skepticism about the recent Artemis II space mission, despite extensive live-streaming and documentation. Her comments reflect existing doubts about space missions. Simultaneously, she shares an update on her health and mental well-being, discussing her recovery from PTSD and her return to Antigua, where she faced significant health challenges. The news combines a high-profile space event with personal reflections on health and recovery.

Louise Thompson , a public figure, has expressed skepticism about the recent Artemis II space mission , despite the mission being live-streamed and documented extensively. The mission, which involved astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen, completed a ten-day journey around the moon, marking a significant step in human space exploration. The crew safely returned to Earth, with the splashdown in the Pacific Ocean widely celebrated.

However, Thompson took to Instagram Stories to voice her doubts, questioning the authenticity of the mission and the images related to the splashdown. Her remarks echo sentiments of those who have historically questioned the 1969 moon landing. Thompson's comments emerged while she was on a weekend retreat with family and friends. This isn't the first time that Thompson has made headlines, and her statements have sparked a reaction from those who closely follow the space missions, as well as the public. \The Artemis II mission crew, upon their return to NASA's Johnson Space Center in Texas, were greeted with a standing ovation. Commander Reid Wiseman spoke emotionally about the profound experience, emphasizing the bond forged among the crew during their journey. He highlighted the emotional challenges of being hundreds of thousands of miles away from Earth while celebrating the joy of the experience. Koch echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the interconnectedness of the crew. Hansen joked about the experience and spoke of love and joy, showing how the mission has impacted them. Wiseman's remarks highlighted the unique challenges and profound impact of the mission on the astronauts' lives, reflecting on the personal and professional significance of the accomplishment. The astronauts' return to Earth was met with cheers and celebration, marking a historic moment. \In addition to the space mission commentary, Thompson recently shared an update on her health, detailing her ongoing recovery from post-traumatic stress disorder. She is currently in therapy for her PTSD. She also shared her experience of returning to Antigua, where she had previously faced a health crisis that led to surgery. Thompson expressed a sense of accomplishment in returning to a place that held difficult memories, now experiencing it in better health. She had been diagnosed with Ulcerative Colitis in 2018 and had a stoma fitted in April 2024. This health challenge has greatly affected her life, and she is happy that she has come to the point that she can re-write those memories. The recent trip with her son Leo and partner Ryan marked a significant step in her recovery and journey towards better mental and physical well-being. She shared her experience, alongside stunning scenery snaps, with an emotional caption detailing her emotions





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