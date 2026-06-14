Louise Thompson Returns to Fitness After Health Ordeal

Louise Thompson shares her journey back to exercise after years of health struggles, including Ulcerative Colitis and a stoma operation, while opening up about fear and mental health.

Louise Thompson , the former Made In Chelsea star, has taken a significant step in her recovery journey by returning to the gym after a series of harrowing health battles.

The 36-year-old, who nearly died during childbirth and was diagnosed with Ulcerative Colitis in 2018, shared a glimpse of her workout routine on Instagram. In a video posted from her home gym in Chelsea, she was seen performing squats and dumbbell rows, marking a milestone after being fitted with a stoma in April 2024 following a severe illness during a trip to Antigua. Her colon was removed as part of the treatment for the chronic bowel condition.

Despite her determination, Louise has been candid about the fear that accompanies exercise after multiple surgeries and trauma. She wrote, 'Attempting to get back into fitness for the gazillionth time just so I can keep up with this crazy sporty household of mine… Today I legit busted Leo on a lat pulldown machine in our basement.

' The admission highlights the internal struggle she faces, as she confessed on her podcast He Said, She Said with husband Ryan Libbey that she feels she hasn't been truly fit since her 20s. She said, 'It does feel really good. I felt incredible doing the exercise, but I have felt really, it's actually been really, really hard to deal with.

I feel so wonky in my head, and I don't feel myself, and I'm looking for answers, and that's the problem, and that's where the intrusive thoughts come in. In my mind, I think, why can't I get back to how I was before? I've lost five years, like the last time I was really fit, I was in my 20s.

So many changes occur when you're in your bloody 30s, especially as a woman, and I loathe to admit it.

' Louise's journey with Ulcerative Colitis has been long and painful. She broke down in tears in unseen footage from hospital while battling the trauma of the incurable inflammatory bowel disease. Ulcerative colitis is a chronic condition where the colon and rectum become inflamed, leading to small ulcers that can bleed. A stoma, which she has affectionately named 'Winnie' after Winnie the Pooh, is a surgically-created opening on the abdomen to divert body waste into a medical device.

Earlier this year, on World IBD Day, she shared a raw post about the reality of living with the disease. She wrote, 'The night before I lost an organ, I was still posting photos of my outfit. That's the strange thing about Ulcerative Colitis. You can look completely fine while your body is quietly falling apart.

I've lived with an IBD for nine years now. Nine years of an incurable disease people still barely talk about unless it happens to someone they love. For me, it started as stomach pain. I thought it was food poisoning.

Then blood. Then exhaustion.

Then a colonoscopy that diagnosed me with UC. An incurable disease where your immune system attacks your own body. Fast forward a few years, and I found myself in a hotel bathroom in Antigua, losing an egg cup full of blood every twenty minutes while my two-year-old son sat outside the door. And still, I told myself it was 'just a flare'.

I thought the copious steroid tablets I was taking would help. I was told they would, and I trusted them. The truth is, I think they were battering my tummy. I had a thin white powder pouring out of my bum, but I was told it was mucous.

It was NOT mucous. I couldn't hold anything in. I was leaking.

Then the prolapse. The problem is that when you live with chronic illness long enough, you become very good at normalising the unacceptable. It grinds you down.

' She continued, 'One of the things that people might not realise about IBD is that it can become life-threatening, so when people snub it as IBS or a gluten intolerance it can feel hurtful. When I returned home, I developed fulminant colitis. My albumin was on a sharp downward trajectory, and I stopped absorbing food which can be dangerous. As patients we know our bodies and we shouldn't have to fight so hard to be taken seriously.

Despite ALL of my combined trauma, I have still been turned away from A&E while holding a measuring jug full of blood.

' Louise's openness about her struggles offers solace to many facing similar battles, and her return to fitness, despite the fear, is a testament to her resilience. Her story underscores the importance of mental health in chronic illness recovery, as she navigates the complexities of rebuilding strength and confidence after profound physical and emotional trauma





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