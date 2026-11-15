Louisiana Officer Kedreyon K Williams Sentenced to Castration and Life

Former New Roads police officer Kedreyon K Williams receives life imprisonment and physical castration for raping children aged 8 to 11, marking a historic sentencing under Louisiana law.

Former New Roads Police Department officer Kedreyon K Williams was sentenced to life in prison and physical castration on Thursday for raping multiple children. District Judge Kimball described the case as the worst instance of child sexual abuse he has ever witnessed during his tenure on the bench. The 31-year-old Williams was convicted of three counts of first-degree rape, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and possession of child pornography.

Judge Kimball and Tony Clayton Deliver Historic Sentence

District Attorney Tony Clayton announced the unprecedented use of surgical castration in a press release, emphasizing that the punishment was necessary given the severity of the crimes. Clayton stated that Williams performed disgusting acts on children who were unable to defend themselves. The attorney general expressed that the castration serves as an additional layer of punishment for the horrendous crimes committed against vulnerable victims.

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The 18th Judicial District Attorney emphasized that justice had been served for the families involved. Clayton declared that if a man takes sexual advantage of a child, the state will remove his ability to prey on others again. This sentencing marks a significant application of Louisiana's unique legal provisions regarding sex offenders.

The Investigation and Courtroom Conviction Details

The criminal investigation began after a mother contacted police with information provided directly by one of the young victims. Williams, who worked as a part-time officer with the New Roads Police Department between 2017 and 2019, was arrested in July 2024. The trial lasted for four days, during which prosecutors presented evidence of the abuse.

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Prosecutors testified that Williams abused multiple children aged between eight and eleven years old. He forced the victims to perform sex acts on him at his home and at the fire station where he worked as a volunteer firefighter. The jury took only thirty-nine minutes to find Williams guilty after the prosecution concluded its presentation of evidence and witness testimonies.

Unique Legal Status of Surgical Castration in the State

Louisiana remains the only state in the United States that allows for surgical castration as a sentence for sex offenders convicted of crimes involving victims under fifteen years of age. This specific legal provision came into force at the beginning of August 2024, making Williams one of the first individuals sentenced under this new framework. Prior to this law, the state had allowed chemical castration, which uses drugs to lower testosterone and suppress sexual urges, since 2008.

Chemical castration is a reversible process, whereas surgical castration is permanent. The Louisiana Department of Corrections confirmed in September that they had yet to surgically castrate anyone prior to this specific case. This distinction highlights the rarity and finality of the punishment ordered by Judge Kimball for Williams.

Comparison to Previous Legal Precedents in Louisiana

This sentencing follows a previous case involving Thomas Allen McCartney, who agreed to be castrated both physically and chemically last year. McCartney, a Leesville resident, pleaded guilty after being caught trying to sexually assault a seven-year-old girl in February 2023. He used a firearm to escape the scene before being arrested in Houston, Texas, and returned to Louisiana to face punishment.

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McCartney received a forty-year prison sentence as part of his plea deal. He had a prior criminal record, including convictions for attempted aggravated rape in 2011 and aggravated rape of a twelve-year-old in 2010. The case of Kedreyon K Williams represents a more severe application of the law, resulting in life sentences and the newly authorized surgical intervention.