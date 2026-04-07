Love Actually Stars Martin Freeman and Joanna Page Reunite on The One Show After 20 Years

Martin Freeman and Joanna Page, stars of the iconic film Love Actually, shared a surprise reunion on The One Show, sparking nostalgia and a look back at the beloved holiday classic.

Martin Freeman and Joanna Page , stars of the beloved holiday classic Love Actually , delighted fans with a surprise reunion on Tuesday's episode of The One Show . The actors, who portrayed the shyly romantic film stand-ins John and Judy in the 2003 film, shared their excitement about being reunited on the show's sofa after more than two decades. This heartwarming reunion brought back memories of the film's heartwarming narratives and its enduring place in the hearts of viewers around the world.

The pair's appearance sparked a wave of nostalgia, reminding audiences of the film's ensemble cast and the interconnected stories that unfold during the festive season.\During the episode, Martin Freeman and Joanna Page reminisced about their time filming Love Actually. The pair confirmed that it had been over twenty years since they last saw each other. The actors discussed their memories of filming in 2002/2003, and the impact the film had on their careers. Joanna Page, best known for her role in Gavin and Stacey, humorously remarked on how little they had seemingly aged, leading to lighthearted banter about the passage of time. Martin Freeman, known for his roles in Sherlock and The Hobbit, also spoke of his new project Flavia, a murder mystery film, with his co-star Molly Belle Wright. Joanna, on the other hand, talked about her new BBC series Shift the Thrift. The film Love Actually features separate stories that eventually come together and unite everyone during the holiday period. The film director Richard Curtis had made the choice to axe two scenes for duration and because they simply 'didn't fit' the movie.\Director Richard Curtis, now 68, also shared some insights into the film's production, revealing that he initially believed Love Actually was a disaster. He confessed that he worried about the film's success during the editing process. He also shared an interesting anecdote about his latest animated Netflix offering That Christmas, where the children complain about having to watch a boring Christmas film which turns out to be Love Actually. This amusing twist highlights the film's enduring cultural impact, with Curtis acknowledging the strong feelings audiences have for the film. He later realised that all of the films he makes are similar. This revelation offers a fresh perspective on Curtis's creative process, adding a layer of insight into the enduring charm and timeless appeal of Love Actually and his other work. The reunion of Martin Freeman and Joanna Page served as a charming reminder of the film's enduring legacy, captivating audiences and sparking discussions about its memorable characters and heartwarming themes





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Love Actually Martin Freeman Joanna Page The One Show Richard Curtis

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Love Actually Stars Joanna Page and Martin Freeman Reunite on The One Show After Two DecadesJoanna Page and Martin Freeman, stars of the beloved holiday film Love Actually, reunited on The One Show to discuss their roles, share anecdotes, and reminisce about the film's impact.

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