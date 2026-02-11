Love Affair lead singer Steve Ellis dies aged 76 after complications from chronic illness

Steve Ellis, the lead singer of Love Affair, has died at the age of 76 following complications from a chronic illness. The band topped the UK charts in 1968 with Everlasting Love.

Steve Ellis, the lead singer of Love Affair, has died aged 76. A statement on his Facebook page confirmed that he passed away after complications from a chronic illness.

He died peacefully on the evening of October 30, 2026, in the presence of his loved ones. The statement read: It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of Steve's passing. After complications from a chronic illness, Steve peacefully left the world on the evening of October 30, 2026, in the presence of his loved ones. Please feel free to leave your thoughts, memories, or condolences for the family in the comments below.

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Steve Ellis And Love Affair Career

Everlasting Love. Ellis was the frontman of the London-based pop group Love Affair, which formed in the late 1960s. Born in Edgware, his first band as a 15-year-old was The Clifton Bystanders. He later formed the Soul Survivors, whose name was changed to Love Affair.

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The band released their first singles in 1967. Their chart-topping hit Everlasting Love knocked The Beatles' Hello Goodbye from the number one spot in January 1968. Ellis was just 16 years old when he recorded the hit song. The band had heard the original version of the track, recorded by Robert Knight, during a rehearsal session in Walthamstow.

Ellis revealed: I loved it and so we set about putting it down on tape. The song attracted controversy when it was later revealed that the band, aside from Ellis, did not play on the released version. Love Affair's original recording, produced by Muff Winwood, was rejected by Island Records. Producer Mike Smith decided to record a new version with Ellis and a backing group of session musicians rather than his actual bandmates, admitting they were pressed for time.

Chart Success And Recording Controversy

The band later came clean when they were ambushed with questions about the recording on the talk show Good Evening I'm Jonathan King. Following Everlasting Love's success, the band had four further top 20 hits across the next two years: Rainbow Valley, A Day Without Love, One Road and Bringing on Back the Good Times. Their album The Everlasting Love Affair arrived in December 1968. Tributes have poured in since news of his death emerged.

A tribute said: Very sad to have learned that Steve Ellis singer with Love Affair on hits like Everlasting Love, and many others has passed away. I recently performed a track on his new album, one of my songs She heals my soul. He was a legend with the mod movement, a great character, he will be sadly missed. BCM Entertainments Ltd, a Kent-based festival and music consultants, paid tribute to the singer on social media.

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Tributes From Fans And Festival Organisers

They said: Steve was a familiar and much-loved face at many BCM Festivals events over the years, where he entertained our audiences with his incredible voice, timeless songs and wonderful performances. His unforgettable music provided the soundtrack to so many memories, and his performances always brought something special to our events.

On behalf of everyone at BCM Festivals, we would like to send our heartfelt condolences to Steve's family, friends, fellow musicians and all those who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him.