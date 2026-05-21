Love Is Blind Alum Alexa Lemieux Teaches Me Why I Can't Keep A Relationship

Alexa Lemieux, the 31-year-old reality TV star from Love Is Blind, has come forward with her emotional and tearful explanation of why she has decided to end her marriage of over 4 years to fiancé Brennon Lemieux. She discloses her struggles with relationship insecurities and personal highs as she relates to her college furnishing. Alexa ends up telling a paradox after saying the reality of showing she loves her TV star plus just may even educate others who can be sober next time

Alexa Lemieux , the 31-year-old reality TV star from Love Is Blind , appeared emotional as she shared the reasons behind her decision to file for divorce from her husband of four years, Brennon Lemieux.

The couple, who got married on the third season of the reality TV show, have chosen to remain friends for the sake of their 22-month-old daughter Vienna. Alexa has filed for a written agreement with her attorneys to establish a custody deal and divide their assets. Her divorce comes after a period of tumultuous relationship, characterized by a struggle to balance reality TV fame with personal life.

Alexa expressed her tearful heart-break in an interview on the He Said, G Said podcast





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Alexa Lemieux Love Is Blind Divorce Relationship Custody Reality TV Fame

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