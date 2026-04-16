Love Is Blind Alum Giannina Gibelli Reveals Pre-Wedding 'Liquid Facelift' Procedure

Giannina Gibelli, known for her appearance on Love is Blind, has undergone a cosmetic procedure using Sculptra, a collagen-boosting injectable, as part of her wedding preparations. She discusses the treatment, her relationship with Blake Horstmann, and her desire for a different wedding experience than her past.

Reality television personality Giannina Gibelli , best known for her appearance on the inaugural season of Love is Blind, has recently revealed the cosmetic enhancements she opted for in preparation for her upcoming wedding. Gibelli, aged 33, is set to marry Blake Horstmann , another figure from the reality TV world, who initially gained recognition on The Bachelorette.

To achieve her desired bridal look, Gibelli underwent a cosmetic procedure involving injectables, which she referred to as a 'liquid facelift' in a statement to Page Six. The treatment utilized Sculptra, a substance identified as poly-L-lactic acid, which functions as a dermal filler. Its primary purpose is to diminish the appearance of wrinkles and firm the skin by stimulating the body's natural collagen production. Beyond its facial rejuvenation applications, this FDA-approved treatment has also been employed for non-surgical enhancements, such as breast augmentations and butt lifts. Gibelli expressed her satisfaction with the procedure, stating, 'I did Sculptra – so good,' and highlighted its progressive benefits, noting it as 'the one thing that actually gets better over time.' She also mentioned receiving 'very light' Botox treatments. Gibelli, whose full name is Giannina Milady Gibelli, rose to prominence in 2020 on Love is Blind, a show where contestants form virtual relationships and become engaged before meeting in person. Her televised engagement on the show famously ended when she was left at the altar by her fiancé, Damian Powers, leading to a dramatic departure in her wedding attire. Despite this public separation, the couple briefly dated afterward before ultimately splitting in 2021. In 2022, Gibelli began her current relationship with Blake Horstmann. Horstmann previously competed on season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018, where he was a runner-up, vying for the affection of publicist Becca Kufrin. Gibelli and Horstmann welcomed their son, Heath Orion, on Good Friday in 2024, and subsequently became engaged during a trip to Madrid in October of the same year. Reflecting on the timing of their engagement, Gibelli commented in a recent interview with Us Weekly, 'I know, it feels like we’ve been engaged forever. That was by design.' She further elaborated on her motivations, drawing a parallel to her previous experience, 'It was the only thing that I’ve kind of taken away with my Love is Blind experience,' she observed, emphatically adding, 'I’m not traumatized by it at all.' Gibelli clarified her intentions regarding her upcoming wedding, stating, 'I don’t think he’s gonna leave me at the altar. Nothing like that. I just wanted it to be very different from that whole experience.' Originally from Caracas, Gibelli confirmed that she and Horstmann have reassured their families about the approaching wedding date. She expressed her desire for a more deliberate approach to wedding planning this time around, noting, 'I wanted to just be really meticulous with my venue, and I wanted to have an engagement longer than five weeks. And I think it’s been fantastic and great, but I am ready to call him my husband, for sure.' With the wedding date drawing nearer, Gibelli has already celebrated her bachelorette party in Amsterdam, which she described as having a 'completely different vibe' from the wedding itself. She shared an update on the wedding preparations, stating, 'We’re doing well with the planning. We’re in a good spot. I’m starting to get stressed out a little, I’ll be honest. I’m starting to stress because it is a destination wedding. There’s a lot involved logistically, but it’s been good. We’re in a good place.





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Giannina Gibelli Love Is Blind Blake Horstmann Cosmetic Procedure Wedding

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