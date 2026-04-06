Love Is Blind's Megan Jupp and Kieran Holmes-Darby Remarry, a Year After Netflix Debut

Love Is Blind stars Megan Jupp and Kieran Holmes-Darby have remarried, one year after finding love on the Netflix show. The couple documented their second wedding on social media, showing their preparations and excitement. They are now on honeymoon in San Francisco.

Love Is Blind stars Megan Jupp and Kieran Holmes-Darby have reaffirmed their commitment to each other by getting married for a second time, a year after their initial meeting on the popular Netflix dating show. The couple, who first exchanged vows on the program after a whirlwind romance in the pods, celebrated their love again in a private ceremony.

Esports entrepreneur Kieran, 28, documented the preparations leading up to the second wedding, sharing a 'Get Ready With Me' video that offered a glimpse into his pre-ceremony routine. The video showcased him posing in his wedding suit, capturing the excitement and anticipation of the day. Simultaneously, their videographer shared a clip of Megan, also 28, enjoying a pre-wedding meal, capturing a moment of relaxed joy before she donned her wedding dress. Kieran captioned his post with heartfelt sentiments, expressing his joy and gratitude at the prospect of marrying Megan again, highlighting the significance of the event in his life. \Adding to the excitement, Kieran alluded to the stress he had endured in the days preceding the wedding, acknowledging the challenges while maintaining an optimistic outlook. His social media post revealed the pressure of the last 24 hours but he was trying to focus on positivity because he was getting married again. Fitness instructor Megan, echoed his excitement, sharing a picture of the couple on a plane, ready to embark on their honeymoon in San Francisco. She conveyed her enthusiasm, emphasizing the thrill of continuing the fun-filled week with their trip to San Francisco. Kieran also shared a picture of Megan, looking relaxed and comfortable in a pink hoodie, expressing his eagerness for their Californian adventure. Megan had previously shared details about her family background, mentioning her experience with an absent biological father and her consideration of adoption, offering insights into her values and aspirations. Throughout their relationship, the couple has consistently kept their followers updated on their journey, sharing moments of joy and milestones. They have clearly shown the strength of their commitment to each other and their shared journey. \The second wedding underscores the genuine connection forged on the show and their enduring bond. Their willingness to celebrate their love once more demonstrates the sincerity of their relationship and their desire to solidify their commitment. Their social media presence, filled with posts capturing moments of joy and excitement, allows their followers to share in their happiness. The decision to remarry suggests a deep-rooted love and a determination to build a life together. The honeymoon in San Francisco marks the beginning of a new chapter in their lives, providing an opportunity for them to create lasting memories. Their story serves as a testament to the potential for meaningful connections, even within the unique context of the show. Their openness and continued sharing of their journey, invites their audience to share their experiences and feelings, reflecting a growing closeness to their followers. Their story continues to unfold, inspiring and encouraging viewers through their shared journey





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